The Rams’ Road to the Super Bowl: Week 6, LA vs the Giants

The Los Angeles Rams were 4-1 heading to New York to take on the 1-4 New York Giants. The Rams at this point were working on shaking off a lopsided loss to the Arizona Cardinals and got that started by beating the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. Now in Week 6 if the Rams beat the Giants it would mean two consecutive wins since the division loss and two consecutive on the road.

WEEK 6: LOS ANGELES RAMS VS NEW YORK GIANTS

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Giants selected wide receiver Kadarious Toney in the first round with the 20th overall pick. Toney would become a starter immediately in hopes of giving Daniel Jones a weapon to spark the offense. In Week 4 Toney put together six receptions for 78 yards and in the following week against the Dallas Cowboys Toney posted 10 catches for 189 yards. Going into Week 6 as substantial underdogs, Toney was the Giants glimmer of hope to do damage against the Rams.

Toney did come out strong making three catches in the first quarter but then got injured and would leave the game without returning.

Both defenses were able to play stout in the first quarter while the Giants lost their biggest and maybe only weapon and the Rams offense got warmed up. Leonard Floyd sacked Daniel Jones and Matthew Stafford was sacked twice.

The Giants squeeze out a field goal to get the lead 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

A flurry of scoring from the Rams would spark an explosive second quarter that would put all of the leverage on the side of the visitors before the half. It started with an eight play 81 yard drive with a 28 yard catch from Cooper Kupp, then a 15 yard run by Sony Michel, and finally Robert Woods would punch in the touchdown with a catch over the middle and a run into the end zone from the 15 yard line. Woods would finish with two catches for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Ogbonnio Okoronkwo would force a fumble off the edge on Jones in the pocket to get the ball back for the Rams to score again. On a fourth and one, Matthew Stafford faked a hand off, rolled out and hit Cooper Kupp at the front corner of the paint for the score to put the Rams up 14-3 after the extra point.

Two drives later, the defense showed up again when Jones attempted a pass over the middle to tight end Evan Engram and Taylor Rapp stepped in for an interception to set up another score, this time from Darrell Henderson who got the touchdown on an inside run from the five yard line.

The last scoring drive of the second quarter would be seven play 71 yard march with a 25 yard chunk provide by the Stafford to Kupp connection and finally finish with a 25 yard, high arching pass to Henderson on the side of the end zone. The Ram scored 28 points in the second quarter alone. Henderson finished the game with 78 yards rushing, 29 yards receiving, and two touchdowns.

The Los Angeles defense showed up big in this game holding the Giants nearly scoreless with only three points total in the first three quarters. Elijah Penny would score the Giants only touchdown in mop up time with only five minutes remaining with the score already 38-3. The Giants were held to only 60 yards rushing and the Rams defense created four turnovers including three interceptions.

Cooper Kupp scored again in the fourth quarter and his game stats would be nine receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Stafford would throw for 22 completions and 251 yards and four touchdowns to one interception. It would be one of Stafford’s two games with four touchdowns.

The Rams win 38-11 and move on at 5-1.