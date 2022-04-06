Are Rams interested in Tyrann Mathieu?

The offseason has been pretty OK so far for the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams. Already, the Rams have signed star playmakers in Allen Robinson and Bobby Wagner, but could yet another stud be added to the mix?

One Twitter user appears to suggest LA is on the hunt for a Honey Badger.

Per Sources: Rams has emerged as a potential suitor in the Tyrann Mathieu sweepstakes there is mutual interest as Rams see him as the perfect nickel in there zone match scheme where he can be a ball hawk underneath… #RamsHouse — The King Of Colts (@ShaadMcGinnis) April 5, 2022

Tyrann Mathieu would be quite a luxury item in the secondary and the team has some cap space left to make a splash. At this point, I have absolutely zero idea where the Rams are getting all their money from. However, the biggest name left on the free agent market seems to have a general idea:

Owner married to wal mart lady… plenty money to go around haha https://t.co/4DA1fEOqwc — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 11, 2021

This isn’t to get anyone’s hopes up at all. I’d say signing Mathieu would be a long-shot. As I’ve said, he would be a luxury item for the defending champs so LA wouldn’t necessarily need his services.

But could you imagine if they did? This user was correct about the Rams signing Wagner after all so maybe they know something the rest of us don’t.

However, Mathieu has many suitors at his disposal, including the Saints who he visited earlier this week. Honey Badger seems to have a New Orleans homecoming on his mind.

“Any time I see the Saints play defense, I always tap myself on the shoulder and say, ‘Hey, I could probably roll with those guys,’” Mathieu said, via Sports Illustrated. “I don’t think they really need me, but it would be good to go back home and help them win.”

In Mathieu’s final season with the Kansas City Chiefs, he went to the Pro Bowl after tallying 60 tackles, a sack , three interceptions and three fumbles recovered.

Who knows, there might be nothing to these rumors but they’re something to keep an eye on. As I’ll keep saying, this offseason has been crazy bonkers so you never know what might happen.

In the meantime, LA might wanna set out their badger trap just in case. You never know what they might catch.