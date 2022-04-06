Rams News: Wednesday Open Thread

Hey Rams Fans!

Use this open thread post to discuss anything related to the Super Bowl Champion Los Angles Rams!

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Rams sign punter Riley Dixon to one-year deal (Rams.com)

Full breakdown of Bobby Wagner’s contract: $10M guaranteed, $2.5M cap hit in 2022 (RamsWire)

Who is Riley Dixon? 3 fun facts about the LA Rams new punter (RamblinFan)

2022 NFL Draft: Strongest position group? Weakest? (NFL.com)

Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson must address past with massage therapists, judge rules (ESPN)

Doug Sutherland, part of Minnesota Vikings’ Purple People Eaters defensive line, dies at age 73 (ESPN)