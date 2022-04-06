 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rams News: Wednesday Open Thread

Los Angeles Rams News and Links for 4/6/22

By Blane Dydasco
/ new
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Hey Rams Fans!

Use this open thread post to discuss anything related to the Super Bowl Champion Los Angles Rams!

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Rams sign punter Riley Dixon to one-year deal (Rams.com)

Full breakdown of Bobby Wagner’s contract: $10M guaranteed, $2.5M cap hit in 2022 (RamsWire)

Who is Riley Dixon? 3 fun facts about the LA Rams new punter (RamblinFan)

NFL NEWS:

2022 NFL Draft: Strongest position group? Weakest? (NFL.com)

Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson must address past with massage therapists, judge rules (ESPN)

Doug Sutherland, part of Minnesota Vikings’ Purple People Eaters defensive line, dies at age 73 (ESPN)

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...