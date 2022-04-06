SB Nation Reacts: Is Allen Robinson an upgrade over OBJ and Robert Woods?

The Los Angeles Rams have no shortage of headline-shaking moves under general manager Les Snead and that has continued in 2022 with free agency. Winning the Super Bowl has done nothing to slow down Snead’s quest to win the Super Bowl.

After losing Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills in free agency, the Rams fortified the linebacker position in a different way, signing Bobby Wagner to a contract that should keep him in L.A. for at least two years.

But the efforts to make a change at wide receiver were more forced upon Snead than anything else. Robert Woods tore his ACL midseason and that opened the door for the Rams to get a glimpse at the offense without him for an extended period of time. Odell Beckham Jr. filled in admirably in the regular season, but took over in crunch time and the playoffs to help L.A. win the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, OBJ also tore his ACL.

Knowing that OBJ wouldn’t be an urgent signing, the Rams signed Allen Robinson to a three-year contract. Shortly thereafter, Woods was traded to the Tennessee Titans.

Is Robinson going to be an UPGRADE over OBJ and/or Woods? You tell me!

