Can Rams fill hole at right guard through internal promotion?

Since Sean McVay was named head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, the team has featured a strong offensive line unit in nearly every season.

The lone exception to this assertion is the 2019 season, where the Rams lost Rodger Saffold to free agency and declined center John Sullivan’s contract option following the Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots. LA invested significant draft capital in 2018 and 2019, but the benefit wasn’t reaped until later - Joseph Noteboom, Brian Allen, and David Edwards eventually emerged as capable starters.

The Rams also acquired Austin Corbett via trade, who was considered a disappointment after being drafted in the second round by the Cleveland Browns. But Corbett turned things around in Los Angeles - where he served as a full-time starter in both 2020 and 2021.

Los Angeles entered the 2022 free agency period with Noteboom, Allen, and Corbett all on expiring contracts. The Rams re-signed Noteboom at the onset of the legal tampering period, and Allen returned to LA after being courted by other teams.

Corbett instead signed with the Carolina Panthers - and the Rams are now left with a hole at the right guard position.

There are three candidates potentially in line for an internal promotion - Coleman Shelton, Bobby Evans, and Tremayne Anchrum. Is the 2022 starter at right guard already on the roster for the LA Rams?

Coleman Shelton

The Rams could have retained Shelton as a restricted free agent, but they instead opted for a longer, 2-year commitment. This contract follows the 2021 season where Shelton started two games at center in place of center Brian Allen, who was dealing with a mid-season knee injury.

Does LA see Shelton as a solid backup option to Allen, or do they potentially see him as Allen’s right-hand man at right guard?

Bobby Evans

Evans entered the 2021 training camp as the favorite to start at right guard with Austin Corbett shifting inside to play center; however, Evans seemed to struggle early on and Allen emerged as the starting center. Corbett moved back to the right side and Evans sat on the bench for most of the season - starting only one game in Week 15 when LA was dealing with a COVID outbreak.

Evans did start seven games in Rob Havenstein’s absence in 2019, though this was outside at tackle instead of guard.

Tremayne Anchrum

Anchrum has been highly regarded by the Rams coaching staff since joining the team as a seventh round draft selection in 2020. He hasn’t seen much regular season playing time, but he was a standout during the three preseason contests in 2021.

Could he make the jump to full-time starter in 2022?