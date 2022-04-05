Random Ramsdom: Fan Duel rates three Rams as best at their position

New Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner entered the building as an official member and is looking forward to a new start. In his presser, Wagner described that he has no hatred toward his former team the Seattle Seahawks, but that he does look forward to playing them twice a year.

Fan Duel recently posted a graphic of the best player at each position on offense and defense. On the defensive side of the ball are two of the Rams players that have appeared on these types of list graphics all season long. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey have been on these images giving LA the majority take on such fantasy lineups. Now this one includes Wagner alongside Donald and Ramsey and that makes the Rams the owners of three of eight spots on this list. Only the Kansas City Chiefs have two spots with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Most NFL teams are not represented and the other remaining players are sole reps for their squads.

Fan Duel adds “The Rams defense is LOADED”

