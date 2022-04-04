Bobby Wagner gets suited up with the Rams, will wear #45

Here’s Bobby!

New Los Angeles Rams’ inside linebacker Bobby Wagner, a future Hall of Famer who the team is betting has plenty of prime left in his game, was seen sporting his new jersey and uniform on Monday. Wagner, who wore #54 with the Seattle Seahawks for ten years, which was the number that equaled his college uniform (9), decided to flip the numbers with L.A.

Wagner couldn’t wear #54 unless teammate Leonard Floyd was willing to give it up. He couldn’t choose number nine unless he spoke to ... Matthew Stafford.

First look at Bobby Wagner in his @RamsNFL jersey. pic.twitter.com/P9KshkKX6A — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 4, 2022

Wagner starts year 11 of his career as a member of the Los Angeles Rams for the first time. The Rams look to start Wagner next to 2021 third round pick Ernest Jones, a breakout defensive player down the stretch for L.A.. The Rams should be among the favorites to land the number one seed in the NFC (Who will make the NFC playoffs?) and they’ve also added receiver Allen Robinson to the mix this offseason.

Allen Robinson is wearing #1.