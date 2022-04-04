Oh sure, some NFL team sites get to bask in the glory of all the popular mock drafts from the likes of ESPN and NFL.com. You can have your Mel Kipers and your Todd McShays though—we don’t NEED first round picks around here in L.A. Rams country.

And so we don’t need first round mocks. Or mocks that have a second round too. And hell, keep your three-round mocks for your mama!

Around Rams country, we want seven-round mocks only.

That’s why today I’m profiling a seven-round mock draft done over at DraftCountdown.com. Why? Because they did one! In fact, Shane Hallam of DraftCountdown posted an entire seven-round mock draft recently and that meant every day three pick for the Rams.

Here are the prospects selected by Hallam for the Rams: How do you think he did? Tell me in the comments below.

104-OT Max Mitchell, Louisiana

L.A.’s first pick here is a 6’6, 307 lbs tackle with 33.5” arms out of Louisiana. Mitchell is praised for “toughness, consistency, and leadership” by coaches and with improvement could play on either side of the line. The Rams can definitely afford to use their first pick on an offensive tackle, which would be a move expected to pay off in 2023 or 2024.

Max Mitchell (Louisiana OT) was out here putting on a show, his anchor here is to die for… pic.twitter.com/ARY1nZ4jRX — Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) February 2, 2022

Max Mitchell could really excited some OZ teams... Has vibes of Mike McGlinchey coming out of Notre Dame (ended up in SF with Shanahan).



Former Cajuns RB Elijah Mitchell also in SF. That @RaginCajunsFB program been producing some quality NFL OL lately — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 2, 2022

142-DL Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA

At 6’4, 324 lbs, with 35.4” arms, Ogbonnia is one of the biggest players in this draft. Ogbonnia could be the new replacement for Sebastian Joseph-Day.

Otito Ogbonnia (NT) shows some promise with his rip move, still has work to do but it’s something he can add to his tool belt down the line pic.twitter.com/PsRKMOcK3d — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) April 2, 2022

175-EDGE DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

Listed at 6’3, 243 lbs at the combine, Malone says he’s added 15 lbs this offseason to prepare for the NFL. He was insanely productive in college, winning Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year in two of the last three seasons. He’s projected as an OLB in a 3-4 defense.

.@WKUFootball’s DeAngelo Malone had impressive pro-day despite far less than ideal 37-degree temp & 20 mph wind. NFL teams will factor in conditions.❄️



HT: 6033

WT: 239 (5 lbs > at Senior Bowl)

VJ: 35.5

BJ: 9-11

40: 4.53/4.56 (w/ wind)

4.58/4.62 (vs. wind)

SS: 4.34

3C: 7.04 pic.twitter.com/yIOnlkF5mX — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 31, 2022

211-CB Joshua Thompson, Texas

He’s got speed, which Les Snead will like.

Thompson is a shade under 6’, weighing 194 lbs with 30.8” arms. Says Lance Zierlein:

“He’s better off playing bump-and-run coverage over zone if he stays at cornerback, but his limitations and measurables make a move to safety his best opportunity to make an NFL club in the future.”

The 6’, 204 lbs safety had a 35” vertical and a 125” broad jump at the combine, but didn’t run in the 40-yard dash. He was one of the top coverage safeties in the SEC last season and was a three-year starter at A&M. I see a lot of Rams fans curious about who could be the next safety starting next to Jordan Fuller... could it end up as another sixth round rookie, like Fuller was?

Leon O’Neal (A&M):



“I’m about to be around OG’s in the league… I’m going to learn a ton and that’s exciting. I can play, man — if you can’t see that you’re blind.” pic.twitter.com/dvvIDVL32O — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 5, 2022

218-RB Tyler Badie, Missouri

After three seasons of sharing the backfield, Badie had 268 carries for 1,604 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021. But he also did something few college backs do anymore, which is act as a dual threat: 54 catches for 330 yards. That’s nearly 2,000 yards from scrimmage last season.

Tyler Badie:



What if the RB prospect with 161 yards per game and 54 senior receptions in the SEC should have more than zero buzz??? pic.twitter.com/gWIm3ETnoB — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) April 1, 2022

Badie is 5’8, 197 lbs, and he ran a 4.45. Could he complement Cam Akers for the next two to three years?

Undersized, change-of-pace back with a big heart and pass-catching talent. Despite a lack of desired size, Badie took on a monster workload and produced at a high level. He played in a run scheme heavily tilted to outside zone and is at his best in space, although he’s natural and confident in tight run lanes. He’s a tough runner but lacks short-yardage leg drive, so his role as a pro could be fairly well-defined as a talented third-down back who can handle an occasional spike in carries if needed.

238-DL Thomas Booker, Stanford

A 6’3, 301 lbs lineman with 33.25” arms and a 4.94 in the 40-yard dash. But Zierlein calls Booker’s film “frustrating to watch” and he will need a lot of coaching to get up to being an NFL player at the next level. Booker had 7.5 sacks in his first two seasons, but two sacks in his final two.

253-DL Tre Williams, Arkansas

During Arkansas’ surprising ascent to the top of the college football world (momentarily) in 2021, Williams, a transfer from Missouri, had six sacks in 10 games. The super senior is 6 ‘5, 253 lbs, has long 33.75” arms, but lacks elite athleticism. He was also arrested multiple times during his college career, which could push him off boards entirely.

Arkansas' Tre Williams has been a breakout star this season, leading the SEC in pressure rate by a wide margin. pic.twitter.com/DrXDIh1Jnt — CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) September 30, 2021

How would you grade this seven-round mock draft for the LA Rams, if this is similar to the direction that Les Snead goes?