Random Ramsdom: Will Aaron Donald post more than 12 sacks next season?

One of the cherries on top of the Super Bowl championship for the Los Angeles Rams was achieving that goal for future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Donald is a seven time all pro and three time defensive player of the year and now a Super Bowl Champion.

The next best thing that could happen for the Rams after leveraging Donald’s talents and rewarding him with a Super Bowl win is to have the defensive front man return for a shot at the repeat. While his strength as a run stopper is often overlooked, his ability to draw double teams and mostly pass rush and get to the quarterback has become his legacy.

Donald had a season high 20.5 sacks in 2018 which was the first time he helped his team reach the Super Bowl. Over eight years, he has averaged 12.25 sacks per season. In 2021 he posted 12.5 sacks in the regular season and another 3.5 sacks in the post season.

How many sacks will Donald have in 2022?

