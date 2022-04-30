Los Angeles Rams 2022 undrafted free agent tracker

The Los Angeles Rams drafted eight new players to the team this weekend, read the full draft class right here!

But who will the Rams sign after the draft? Which players snuck through that maybe were expected to get taken at some point? We’ll keep TRACK of every UDFA signing right here so stay tuned and bookmark Turf Show Times to keep up with the incoming news. Got WISH LISTS for players to sign? Send ‘em to us in the comments below!

Rams UDFA signings (REPORTEDLY)

DB Daniel Isom, Washington State

Washington State defensive back Daniel Isom to the Rams, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2022

LB Jake Hummel, Iowa State

LB Jake Hummel (Iowa State) has agreed to terms with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, per source. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) April 30, 2022

LB Braden Thomas, ND State

North Dakota State outside linebacker Braden Thomas to the Los Angeles Rams, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2022

K Cameron Dicker, Texas

Former Texas kicker Cameron Dicker is signing with the #Rams, per source. A new home for Dicker the Kicker in L.A. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

CB Caesar Williams, Wisconsin

The #Rams are signing UDFA CB Caesar Williams, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) April 30, 2022

DE Keir Thomas, Florida State

#FSU DE Keir Thomas is signing an UDFA deal with the Rams. #Noles — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) May 1, 2022

LB Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Oregon State

G Jack Snyder, San Jose State

The #Rams are signing San Jose State OG Jack Snyder, per source.#NFLDraft @TheDraftNetwork — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 30, 2022

FB Roger Carter, Georgia State