 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Los Angeles Rams 2022 undrafted free agent tracker

Who will Les Snead sign after the draft?

By Kenneth Arthur
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 12 Washington State at Arizona State Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams drafted eight new players to the team this weekend, read the full draft class right here!

But who will the Rams sign after the draft? Which players snuck through that maybe were expected to get taken at some point? We’ll keep TRACK of every UDFA signing right here so stay tuned and bookmark Turf Show Times to keep up with the incoming news. Got WISH LISTS for players to sign? Send ‘em to us in the comments below!

Rams UDFA signings (REPORTEDLY)

DB Daniel Isom, Washington State

LB Jake Hummel, Iowa State

LB Braden Thomas, ND State

K Cameron Dicker, Texas

CB Caesar Williams, Wisconsin

DE Keir Thomas, Florida State

LB Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Oregon State

G Jack Snyder, San Jose State

FB Roger Carter, Georgia State

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...