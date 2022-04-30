Los Angeles Rams 2022 undrafted free agent tracker

The Los Angeles Rams drafted eight new players to the team this weekend, read the full draft class right here!
But who will the Rams sign after the draft? Which players snuck through that maybe were expected to get taken at some point? We’ll keep TRACK of every UDFA signing right here so stay tuned and bookmark Turf Show Times to keep up with the incoming news. Got WISH LISTS for players to sign? Send ‘em to us in the comments below!
Rams UDFA signings (REPORTEDLY)
DB Daniel Isom, Washington State
Washington State defensive back Daniel Isom to the Rams, per a league source— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2022
LB Jake Hummel, Iowa State
LB Jake Hummel (Iowa State) has agreed to terms with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, per source.— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) April 30, 2022
LB Braden Thomas, ND State
North Dakota State outside linebacker Braden Thomas to the Los Angeles Rams, per a league source— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2022
K Cameron Dicker, Texas
Former Texas kicker Cameron Dicker is signing with the #Rams, per source. A new home for Dicker the Kicker in L.A.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022
CB Caesar Williams, Wisconsin
The #Rams are signing UDFA CB Caesar Williams, per source.— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) April 30, 2022
DE Keir Thomas, Florida State
#FSU DE Keir Thomas is signing an UDFA deal with the Rams. #Noles— Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) May 1, 2022
LB Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Oregon State
G Jack Snyder, San Jose State
The #Rams are signing San Jose State OG Jack Snyder, per source.#NFLDraft @TheDraftNetwork— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 30, 2022
FB Roger Carter, Georgia State
The #Rams are signing Georgia State FB Roger Carter, per source. That's a Sean McVay and Les Snead player if I've ever seen one! #NFLDraft @TheDraftNetwork— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) May 1, 2022
