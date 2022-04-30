Rams draft results 2022: LA grabs offensive lineman to end their class

With the 261st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected offensive lineman A.J. Arcuri out of Michigan State.

Arcuri is 6’7, but only 308 lbs, and he ran a 5.47 40-yard dash. He has long 33.5” arms with a nice 9’ broad jump and 27 reps on the bench. Arcuri has a long wingspan but is no doubt a long-term project for the Rams when it comes to the offensive line. This is a class seventh round pick at offensive line and potentially a practice squad player for L.A. this season.

NFL Draft Diamonds asked if Arcuri could be a steal this year:

I have watched the entire 2020 & 2021 season of the MSU Offensive line. AJ has been just a part of this amazing offensive line. He makes his teammates stronger and his teammates demand just as much strength from him. He has shown incredible growth in his time at MSU. AJ has all of the qualities of an elite offensive tackle. One of his biggest attributes in my opinion is his patient aggression. He has the uncanny ability to sit and wait for the defender to attack before he explodes into him. This is a coach’s dream.

This concludes the Rams’ 2022 NFL Draft class, adding an offensive lineman to a group that started with guard Logan Bruss out of Wisconsin. The Rams added a ton of defensive backs between those two big men on the offensive line.