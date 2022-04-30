 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rams draft results 2022: LA selects yet another DB, adding safety Russ Yeast

Les Snead is building his secondary and special teams out

By Kenneth Arthur
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 03 East-West Shrine Bowl Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the 253rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected safety Russ Yeast out of Kansas State. Yeast is the fourth defensive back drafted by the Rams on Saturday, and Les Snead also traded a 2023 fifth round pick for Troy Hill. That’s five new defensive backs added to the roster and L.A. still has one more pick left.

Yeast is a 5’10, 192 lb safety who ran a 4.56 40-yard dash wit ha 1.59 10-yard split. Like Cobie Durant, Yeast was a secondary player in the East-West Shrine game this year and now both will be competing for roster spots in L.A. this season. Yeast was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana and a four-star recruit in 2017. He moved from cornerback to safety in 2019, then transferred from Illinois to K-State in 2021.

He posted 48 tackles, 14 passes defensed, and four interceptions in 2021, making first team All-Big 12 with the Wildcats.

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...