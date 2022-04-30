Rams draft results 2022: LA selects yet another DB, adding safety Russ Yeast

With the 253rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected safety Russ Yeast out of Kansas State. Yeast is the fourth defensive back drafted by the Rams on Saturday, and Les Snead also traded a 2023 fifth round pick for Troy Hill. That’s five new defensive backs added to the roster and L.A. still has one more pick left.

The Rams are adding their 4th DB of the draft with Kansas State safety Russ Yeast. Started 13 games as an All-Big 12 safety for K-State, where he spent his last season after playing alongside Tutu Atwell at Louisville. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) April 30, 2022

Yeast is a 5’10, 192 lb safety who ran a 4.56 40-yard dash wit ha 1.59 10-yard split. Like Cobie Durant, Yeast was a secondary player in the East-West Shrine game this year and now both will be competing for roster spots in L.A. this season. Yeast was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana and a four-star recruit in 2017. He moved from cornerback to safety in 2019, then transferred from Illinois to K-State in 2021.

He posted 48 tackles, 14 passes defensed, and four interceptions in 2021, making first team All-Big 12 with the Wildcats.