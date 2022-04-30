L.A. Rams 2022 draft class is complete: Here’s who Les Snead picked this year!

Do we LIKE them picks, Rams fans???

The Los Angeles Rams added six more prospects through the draft on Saturday, trading up for a running back in the fifth and moving a 2023 fifth round pick to acquire cornerback Troy Hill from the Cleveland Browns.

The Hill acquisition, which will only cost $1.5 million in cap space next season, shores up the secondary following the loss of Darious Williams in free agency. But for the future, Les Snead picked two cornerbacks on day three—Cobie Durant is an FCS prospect out of South Carolina State, the same school that produced Javon Hargrave and Darius Leonard, as well as Derion Kendrick out of Georgia’s championship defense—and yet another defensive back.

Local safety Quentin Lake is the son of UCLA legend Carnell Lake, himself a borderline Hall of Fame safety who played most of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 90’s.

After adding big man Logan Bruss to potentially start at right guard as soon as Week 1, the Rams kept building up the run game by trading up for running back Kyren Williams out of Notre Dame in the fifth round.

After the sixth, Snead added two more defensive players in edge rusher Daniel Hardy out of FCS Montana State and safety Russ Yeast out of Kansas State. The final pick of LA’s 2022 draft class was tackle A.J. Arcuri, potentially a versatile swing backup for the roster.

Rams 2022 picks:

3.104-G Logan Bruss, Wisconsin

4.142-CB Cobie Durant, South Carolina State

5.164-RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame

6.211-S Quentin Lake, UCLA

6.212-CB Derion Kendrick, Georgia

7.235-DE Daniel Hardy, Montana State

7.253-S Russ Yeast, Kansas State

7.261-OL A.J. Arcuri, Michigan State

TRADED FOR: CB Troy Hill