Rams drafted results 2022: DE Daniel Hardy out of Montana State in round 7

L.A. goes FCS again with Hardy late in the draft

By Kenneth Arthur
NCAA FOOTBALL: JAN 08 FCS Championship Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the 235th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected defensive end Daniel Hardy out of Montana State.

Hardy was Dane Brugler’s 80th-ranked defensive end in the 2022 NFL Draft class. So what could have prompted him to go here in the seventh round? The 6’1, 235 lb defensive lineman had an excellent 4.64 40-yard dash with a 1.57 10-yard split, both measurements will be better than the vast majority of UDFA defensive ends and bigger-sized players. He also had an insane 40” vertical for his size with a 127” broad jump. Whether or not he’s a steal remains to be seen, but Hardy has the measurements to go toe-to-toe with plenty of day two defensive end prospects.

Said Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports on the Hardy pick:

Burst and outside speed rusher with NFL caliber length. Doesn’t have pass-rush plans. This is a traits-based selection because he tested through the roof at his pro day.

The Rams have two more selections after Hardy on Saturday. Have not yet drafted a punter.

