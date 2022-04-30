Rams drafted results 2022: DE Daniel Hardy out of Montana State in round 7

With the 235th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected defensive end Daniel Hardy out of Montana State.

Rams select Montana State edge rusher Daniel Hardy in 7th round with pick No. 235 — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) April 30, 2022

Hardy was Dane Brugler’s 80th-ranked defensive end in the 2022 NFL Draft class. So what could have prompted him to go here in the seventh round? The 6’1, 235 lb defensive lineman had an excellent 4.64 40-yard dash with a 1.57 10-yard split, both measurements will be better than the vast majority of UDFA defensive ends and bigger-sized players. He also had an insane 40” vertical for his size with a 127” broad jump. Whether or not he’s a steal remains to be seen, but Hardy has the measurements to go toe-to-toe with plenty of day two defensive end prospects.

We got to talk to Daniel Hardy (@Dhardy44) about 2 months ago and what he’s going to bring to the NFL The LA Rams got an absolute steal today!https://t.co/72nwjQO0oO — The Bluebloods (@The__Bluebloods) April 30, 2022

Said Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports on the Hardy pick:

Burst and outside speed rusher with NFL caliber length. Doesn’t have pass-rush plans. This is a traits-based selection because he tested through the roof at his pro day.

The Rams have two more selections after Hardy on Saturday. Have not yet drafted a punter.