 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rams draft results 2022: Quentin Lake is L.A.’s sixth round pick, son of a UCLA legend

The son of Carnell Lake, Quentin is looking to carve his own legacy

By Kenneth Arthur
/ new
NFL Combine Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

With the 211th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected defensive back Quentin Lake out of UCLA.

Lake was the 21st-ranked safety in Dane Brugler’s draft guide for The Athletic. He is 6’1, 201 lbs, ran a 4.59 in the 40-yard dash, a 1.56 in the 10-yard split, has 31.25” arms and is just over 23-years-old. A three-star recruit in the 2017 class, Lake chose UCLA over Oregon State, Pittsburgh, and USC because his father Carnell Lake is a legendary player for the Bruins.

As a member of the L.A. Rams, Quentin Lake should immediately compete to serve as depth at both safety and cornerback, but is most likely to make the team as a special teamer. Lake does have a chance to compete at safety, just as 2020 sixth round pick Jordan Fuller did, and he seems to be good value in the sixth round of the 2022 draft.

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...