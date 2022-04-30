Rams draft results 2022: Quentin Lake is L.A.’s sixth round pick, son of a UCLA legend

With the 211th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected defensive back Quentin Lake out of UCLA.

Lake was the 21st-ranked safety in Dane Brugler’s draft guide for The Athletic. He is 6’1, 201 lbs, ran a 4.59 in the 40-yard dash, a 1.56 in the 10-yard split, has 31.25” arms and is just over 23-years-old. A three-star recruit in the 2017 class, Lake chose UCLA over Oregon State, Pittsburgh, and USC because his father Carnell Lake is a legendary player for the Bruins.

As a member of the L.A. Rams, Quentin Lake should immediately compete to serve as depth at both safety and cornerback, but is most likely to make the team as a special teamer. Lake does have a chance to compete at safety, just as 2020 sixth round pick Jordan Fuller did, and he seems to be good value in the sixth round of the 2022 draft.