Rams trade for Troy Hill, reuniting the cornerback with his old team

The LA Rams have traded for Troy Hill, bringing him back one year after Hill signed a free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns. Hill was originally signed by the Bengals after the 2015 draft, then spent 2016 to 2020 with the Rams, starting 39 games and appearing in 70 over those five seasons.

Reunion: The #Rams are trading for an old friend, as they are set to acquire #Browns CB Troy Hill, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2022

Hill had three interceptions and two return touchdowns for the Rams in 2020, ranking as one of the top slot cornerbacks in the NFL. He parlayed that into a three-year contract with the Browns, but apparently Cleveland was ready to move on and to push some money and needs around by moving him to L.A.

The Rams needed secondary help after losing Darious Williams in free agency and then not having their first three round picks in 2022 in order to find cornerbacks. The Rams did draft Cobie Durant in the fourth round, a cornerback out of an FCS program, but Hill should come in and be a Week 1 starter with L.A.