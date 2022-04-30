Rams draft results 2022: Cobie Durant was an FCS cornerback, now he’s an LA Ram

With the 142nd pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected Decobie “Cobie” Durant out of South Carolina State.

At 5’9, 180 lbs, Durant would seemingly fit more in the slot than outside for the Rams. He ran a blazing 4.38 40-yard dash with an insane 1.52 in the 10-yard split at the NFL combine. At his pro day, Durant added a 36” vertical, 9’9 broad jump, 4.4 short shuttle, and 7.02 three-cone drill. He has 30.5” arms and while playing in the MEAC, posted 12 interceptions over the last four years.

Durant was a no-star recruit in 2016 and he wasn’t even playing football in 2017. Durant then joined South Carolina State’s football team in 2018 and immediately posted two interceptions that season. He had four interceptions in 2020 despite the team only playing four games that year.

Durant’s speed falls in line with what Les Snead looks for in a draft pick and even though he is a smaller athlete out of an FCS program, he was given a fifth round grade by most and shouldn’t be a “reach” for the Rams at this position late in the fourth round. Said Dane Brugler of Durant:

“Overall, Durant needs to improve his anticipation and can be outmuscled by size at the catch point, but he has the mirroring athleticism and innate ball skills that are NFL-worthy. He creates flashbacks of Buster Skrine as a prospect and owns the talent to carve out a similar NFL career.”

