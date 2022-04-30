Rams draft potential starter at end of round 3: Instant reactions!

The LA Rams usually draft for the future, but on Friday, Les Snead and Sean McVay drafted for need and selected a player who will compete to start at right guard as a rookie. He will most likely win that job.

Bruss never had a holding penalty over 32 starts at Wisconsin, and he didn’t allow a single sack over the last two seasons, with 11 starts at right tackle and five starts at right guard. He has some expected physical limitations that will kick him inside to guard at the next level, but Bruss actually compares favorably to former first round picks Chance Warmack, David DeCastro, and Joshua Garnett, so seeing him in the third round here makes plenty of sense given his quality play for the Badgers.

Bruss also has versatility and could maybe play right tackle at some point down the line, if Rob Havenstein leaves for one reason or another, and the pick will obviously carry plenty of long-term value if Bruss turns out to be a good NFL player. This just happens to be one of the rare ones who is expected to contribute right away, joining some former Les Snead picks like Cooper Kupp and Jordan Fuller.

First, he needs to beat out Bobby Evans and company to start, which I think he will. For more, I recorded an instant reaction podcast to the pick and went over Dane Brugler's entire scouting report on Bruss, Bruss's measurements at the combine, his NFL comps, his college history, and what McVay had to say about him competing at right guard this year.