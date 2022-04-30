The wait is finally over! The Los Angeles Rams began their quest to steal the 2022 NFL draft by selecting Wisconsin offensive tackle Logan Bruss with the 104th pick. The three-year starter will likely get his opportunity as an interior lineman after being announced as a guard during the selection. This was a fairly predictable choice in terms of position; Los Angeles has three offensive linemen — including two starters in David Edwards and Rob Havenstein — entering the final year of their respective contracts. There are a lot of things to like about Bruss becoming the newest Ram. Here are three reasons I love the pick.

You can’t go wrong with an offensive lineman from Wisconsin

While there are always exceptions to the rule, the Wisconsin Badgers football program knows how to churn out offensive lineman. Look no further than the Rams 2021 starting offensive line for proof, as both Edwards and Havenstein are former Badgers.

The program has long been a pipeline for the big men upfront, and the Rams have been a happy recipient. You know Bruss has been well-coached, with a solid understanding of angles and leverage coming from the run-heavy program. He will be ready when his number is called.

Protects the quarterback by any means necessary

I’m sure Matthew Stafford is somewhere smiling. Bruss has done an excellent job keeping his quarterback clean over the course of his career. According to PFF.com, he’s only allowed one sack since 2019.

The Los Angeles Rams pick Wisconsin Guard Logan Bruss at No. 104 overall.



ONE sack allowed since 2019 on 596 snaps pic.twitter.com/Rn8dsnwBg1 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

Yes, those numbers are certainly aided by the fact that Wisconsin is a run-first program (and run-second for that matter). However, the fact that the 6’5, 316 pound lineman allowed zero sacks and only two quarterback hits against 262 is noteworthy.

Stop complaining.. In pass blocking, Logan Bruss allowed no sacks against 262 pressures last season and just two hits, seven hurries, and nine pressures for a 98.3 percent efficiency by PFF in 2019 he allowed 0 sacks as well.. GREAT PICK pic.twitter.com/TmWtIQ9Um4 — Rams Tapes (@RamsTapes) April 30, 2022

Obvious candidate for multiple position cross-training

Having experience starting at both right tackle (26 games) and right guard (six games), Bruss fits the mold of a typical Rams offensive lineman. His RAS score is good at offensive tackle, but it is off the charts at guard.

Logan Bruss is still a above average athlete at OT but elite at G (GB LOVES to kick College OT inside to G) RAS measurements courtesy of @MathBomb pic.twitter.com/kw1MlD2lkR — Mark Wellner (@MarkWWellner) March 5, 2022

I wouldn’t be surprised to see him play sooner, rather than later with a likely open competition at right guard with Austin Corbett heading east to the Carolina Panthers during free agency. His versatility is a major bonus, as he will be able to go back to his collegiate home of right tackle if the Rams find themselves in a pinch. The more you can do!