Rams News: The same lead scout led to Cooper Kupp and Logan Bruss picks

With the 104th pick of the NFL draft the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams select Wisconsin guard Logan Bruss. Per Jourdan Rodrigue, lead scout for the Rams Brian Hill jumped in the pool at the Rams draft house when Bruss was left on the board for the Rams to pick at 104.

Scout Brian Hill goes in the pool - he said if board leader Logan Bruss was there at 104, he was going in the pool: pic.twitter.com/yjLh0Y6JUv — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) April 30, 2022

Also per Rodrigue, Hill was a lead scout on the picks of Cooper Kupp and Jordan Fuller, two players who became immediate starters for Los Angeles and one of which who became the best in the league at his position. The Rams could use a stud at guard since losing Austin Corbett in free agency. Here’s to hoping Bruss pans out like Kupp or at least like Fuller.

This is Logan Bruss driving 2nd overall pick Aidan Hutchinson into the dirt pic.twitter.com/euiepXs2vU — Koll_0ne (@Koll_0ne) April 30, 2022

And here are some other twitter responses to the offensive lineman selected with the Ram first pick of the draft. The rams pick next in round four with pick number 142.

S/O to Wisconsin’s Logan Bruss for protecting his teammate… Sometimes it’s okay to take a penalty Bush League move here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/i6KfegNMYE — WeAreBigGuys (@WeAreBigGuys) September 12, 2021

And now for today’s links:

