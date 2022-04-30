LA Rams NFL Draft: Who will it be at #142

Les Snead and Sean McVay didn’t zig or zag. They didn’t reach wildly. They took a solid offensive lineman with a high floor and delighted Los Angeles Rams fans by selecting Logan Bruss of Wisconsin at pick #104. There is a lot to like about Bruss and he is already schooled/experienced in the wide zone run game.

What is LA’s next move? If they are drafting to fill a need, then cornerback, edge, or running back depth could be on the docket. Or if things fall right, maybe double down on the offensive line. With their talented top half of the roster, maybe planning for the future and reinvigorating the special teams units would be the best move. One of the few prospects linked to LA was San Diego State punter Matt Araiza.

Any way they go, there is still much talent to chose from. Here’s list of the top 50 remaining prospects, by position, from my big board.

Tackle

#57 Darrian Kinnard- Kentucky

#65 Daniel Faalele- Minnesota

#105 Matt Waletzko- North Dakota

#111 Rasheed Walker- Penn State

#134 Kellen Diesch- Arizona State

#142 Braxton Jones- Southern Utah

#145 Max Mitchell- UL Lafayette

Interior offensive line

#59 Jamaree Salyer- Georgia

#98 Justin Shaffer- Georgia

#113 Zach Tom- Wake Forest

#119 Thayer Munford- Ohio State

#125 Marquis Hayes- Oklahoma

#128 Chris Paul- Tulsa

#136 Dohnovan West- Arizona State

Tight end

#88 Isaiah Likely- Coastal Carolina

#93 Charlie Kolar- Iowa State

#108 Cade Otten- Washington

#121 Jake Ferguson- Wisconsin

Wide receiver

#90 Calvin Austin- Memphis

#95 Khalil Shakir- Boise State

#127 Erik Ezukanma- Texas Tech

Running back

#82 Dameon Pierce- Florida

#87 Isaiah Spiller- Texas A&M

#99 Jerome Ford- Cincinnati

#112 Pierre Strong- South Dakota

Quarterback

#61 Sam Howell- North Carolina

#122 Carson Strong- Nevada

Cornerback

#58 Coby Bryant- Cincinnati

#80 Derion Kendrick- Georgia

#81 Tariq Woolen- UT San Antonio

#86 Jalyn Armour-Davis- Alabama

#117 Zyon McCollum- Sam Houston State

#129 Josh Jobe- Alabama

#143 Mario Goodrich- Clemson

Safety

#124 Verone McKinley- Oregon

Off ball linebacker

#63 Brandon Smith- Penn State

#96 Damone Clark- LSU

#103 JoJo Domann- Nebraska

#123 Darrian Beavers- Cincinnati

#138 D’Marco Jackson- Appalachian State

Edge

#67 Kingsley Enagbare- South Carolina

#101 Jeffrey Gunter- Coastal Carolina

#118 Dominique Robinson- Miami of Ohio

#120 Isaiah Thomas- Oklahoma

#140 Amare Barno- Virginia Tech

#144 Adam Anderson- Georgia

Defensive tackle

#39 Perrion Winfrey- Oklahoma

#84 Neil Farrell- LSU

#133 Haskell Garrett- Ohio State

#137 Michael Clemons- Texas A&M

There are other players, not listed above, who could help out the Rams at pick #142. Cornerbacks Damarri Mathis and Kalon Barnes, running backs Kevin Harris and Ty Chandler and off ball linebackers Malcom Rodriguez and Aaron Hansford are all athletic and have relatively high floors for a late fourth round pick.

It’s not a position of need, but getting defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who has a second round grade, late in fourth, would offer some real value. He had a strong week at the Senior Bowl, one of the standouts according to multiple reports.

The Rams have seven picks in rounds four through seven and that is before any of Les Snead’s wheeler-dealer moves, so the final day of the draft will be wild. But in most fans eyes, by drafting an offensive lineman first, Snead is off to a good start,