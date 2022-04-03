2022 NFL Draft: Profiles for 10 potential LA Rams picks on Day 3

As many Turf Show Times readers are already aware of, this community is lucky to have someone who does in-depth research on dozens of NFL Draft prospects every year, specifically pondering whether said players make sense for the Los Angeles Rams. What we rarely talk about is how much harder that is to do for the Rams than it is for every other team.

Every team that has draft picks on days one and two.

The Rams do not pick until 104, the third round compensatory stage of day two, and that means having to dig deeper than every other team on “Who could be a future member of this franchise?”

It’s with that, I have to give a round of applause and a spotlight to Ferragamo15 for pushing out another exhaustive, comprehensive, and creative set of draft profiles for the 2022 edition. We are about three weeks out from the 2022 NFL Draft and in case you weren’t aware, you can narrow down all of the Turf Show Times draft-related articles by clicking here or going here any time from our front page:

I want to highlight 10 such profiles today, so that you all get a second (or first) chance to read about some potential future members of the LA Rams. I’m only copy/pasting a TINY section from each profile, so click the links to read about each player’s backstory, accomplishments, strengths, weaknesses, and etc.

Which of these prospects do you think you’d most like to see on the Rams come May?

P Matt Araiza - Draft Profile Background College: San Diego State Age: Turns 22 in May. Redshirt Junior. Size: Listed as 6’2’’ tall, 200 pounds Pro Comparison and Grade Matt Dodge (7th round NYG 2010, East Carolina); 6th round grade “To my eye, Araiza is too risky of a pick to make in the middle of the draft.”

—

C Cam Jurgens - Draft Profile Background School: Nebraska Size: Listed at 6’3’’ tall, 290 pounds Age: Turns 23 in April. Redshirt Junior. Nutrition and health sciences major. Pro Comparison and Grade Nick Hardwick (3rd round 2004 Chargers, Purdue), 5th round grade “I definitely could see an NFL team coveting Cam Jurgens and taking him in the 3rd round, the same round where Hardwick was selected. Maybe the Rams could be tempted.”

C Alec Lindstrom - Draft Profile Background College: Boston College Shrine Bowl measurements: 6’ 3 1/4’’ tall, 294 pounds, 32 1/8’’ arms, 9’’ hands, 77 3/8’’ wingspan Age: Turns 24 in July. Redshirt Senior. Pro Comparison and Grade Ross Pierschbacher (5th round 2019 Washington Commanders, Alabama), Late round grade. “Lindstrom has name recognition due to his family name, but I view him as a depth piece a team might look at towards the end of the draft, not as a priority prospect who should be valued in the first half of the draft.”

—

RB Max Borghi - Draft Profile Background Name: Massimiliano Borghi College: Washington State Age: Turns 23 in April. True Senior. Majored in criminal justice. Pro Comparison and Draft Grade Khalil Herbert (Compensatory 6th round 2021, Chicago Bears, Virginia Tech.) 5th round grade. “Max Borghi might not be drawing Christian McCaffrey comparisons from the media anymore, but he’s still a potential value pick for an NFL team in the 2nd half of the draft.”

TE Cade Otten - Draft Profile Background School: Washington Size: Listed at 6’5’’ tall, 250 pounds Age: Turns 23 in April. 5th year redshirt junior who could have played another year in college due to covid rules, but declared for draft instead. Pro Comparison and Draft Grade Dalton Schultz (4th round 2018, Dallas Cowboys, Stanford), 4th round grade. “The reason he could make sense for the Rams, however, is because I think he fits the system. He’s suited for the combo TE position.”

—

DL Joshua Paschal - Draft Profile Background School: Kentucky Size: Listed at 6’3’’ tall, 278 pounds. Redshirt Senior. Pro Comparison and Grade DeMarcus Walker (2nd round 2017, Denver Broncos, Florida State), 5th round grade. “For the Rams, I don’t consider Paschal to be a priority target in the 3rd round. I don’t think Paschal is that good of a prospect and I don’t think he has a high ceiling in the NFL. More likely to be a backup than a starter.”

—

S Nick Cross - Draft Profile Background School: Maryland Size: Listed at 6’1’’ tall, 215 pounds Pro Comparison and Grade Tarvarius Moore (late 3rd round, 95th overall 2018, San Francisco, Southern Mississippi), 3rd round grade. “I’m not saying that Cross should be the pick for the Rams with their first selection, but in my opinion his name belongs on the list of candidates, because it feels like that’s exactly the area of the draft where he belongs and could see his name called.”

LB Jesse Luketa - Draft Profile

Background

Position: Edge or Outside Linebacker School: Penn State Size: 6’ 2 3/8’’ tall, 261 pounds, 33’’ arms, 10 1/4’’ hands, 78 3/4’’ wingspan He measured slightly differently at the Combine compared to the Senior Bowl: 6’3’’, 253 pounds, 32 5/8’’ arms, 10 3/8’’ hands Testing: 4.89 sec (40 time), 1.68 sec (10 yard split), 37.5’’ vertical jump, 9’6’’ broad jump Age: 23. True Senior. Pro Comparison and Grade Malcolm Koonce (3rd round, 79th overall, Raiders, University of Buffalo), 4th round grade. “In my opinion, Day 2 feels a little early to draft Luketa, but since the Rams don’t pick until the end of the 3rd round, this could be a distinction without a difference.”

—

C Dylan Parham - Draft Profile Background School: Memphis Age: Turns 23 in August. Redshirt Senior. Senior Bowl measurements: 6’2’’ tall, 313 pounds, 33 1/2’’ arms, 10 1/4’’ hands, 80 3/8’’ wingspan Combine measurements: 6’3’’ tall, 311 pounds, 33 1/8’’ arms, 10 1/4’’ hands Pro Comparison and Grade Brian Allen (4th round 2018, Rams, Michigan State) and Trey Hopkins (UDFA 2014, Bengals, Texas), Late round grade. “I would pass on Parham as a Day 2 pick for the Rams. He might be worth a look later in the draft, because in a weak center class at some point he might be the best interior OL prospect left on the board.”

—

WR Danny Gray - Draft Profile