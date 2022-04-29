One of the fastest risers over the last week has been offensive lineman Logan Bruss, and now that ascent has led to him becoming a member of the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams. With the 104th pick in the draft, the Rams selected guard Logan Bruss, a 6’5, 309 lb prospect out of Wisconsin.

Bruss was given a 4th-5th round grade in Dane Brugler’s draft guide for The Athletic, but he slid in at the end of the third round by landing with Los Angeles.

“I think he could step in and compete to start at guard right away for the Rams,” said ESPN’s Todd McShay after L.A. made the pick.

He will certainly get his opportunity. The Rams lost Austin Corbett in free agency and had not done anything else to bring in competition for Bobby Evans prior to Friday. Bruss isn’t the most athletic or the longest guard prospect in this class, he’s probably a bit below average in both categories, but he played borth tackle and guard at Wisconsin over the last three years, and Brugler calls him a “violent player with large, strong hands, which helps him win early.”

The Los Angeles Rams pick Wisconsin Guard Logan Bruss at No. 104 overall.



ONE sack allowed since 2019 on 596 snaps pic.twitter.com/Rn8dsnwBg1 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

The technique was there for Bruss to be one of the top-guards in the Big Ten, ranking second-team in the conference in 2021. He unfortunately suffered a broken foot as a senior in high school and he has missed at least one game to injury over the last three seasons.

The Rams apparently did not expect Bruss to be available at pick 104, and scout Brian Hill jumped into the pool when it turned out that L.A. would get their chance to make him the pick. That’s further signaling that the Rams believe Bruss can be a rookie starter for Sean McVay.