2022 NFL Draft: Day 2 open thread

The first round of the NFL Draft featured a number of player trades, including A.J. Brown going to the Eagles and Marquise Brown going to the Cardinals, and there was plenty of movement as teams assessed their needs and positional value throughout day one. Will there be any shocking blockbuster moves on Friday?

Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield are among the veteran quarterbacks being discussed as trade chips, by the 49ers and Browns, respectively. Both San Francisco and Cleveland have quarterbacks that they’re ready to roll with next season.

The Los Angeles Rams traded their 2022 first for Matthew Stafford and their second and third round picks for Von Miller. The Rams are scheduled to be on the clock at pick #104 towards the end of the third round. We’ve had mock drafts from our own Randy Soares and Steven Ridings. Who are you hoping to see on the Rams at the end of the day?

Day 2, Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 29th (4:00 p.m. PT)

Friday, April 29 Rounds 2 and 3

Start time: 4 p.m. PT