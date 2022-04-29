Players that could drop to the LA Rams at pick #104 in the NFL Draft

Now that the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, it’s time to zone in on who will be on the board later tonight when the Los Angeles Rams finally get on clock. Or will Les Snead put on his Green Shade visor and broker a deal?

There weren't a lot of surprises in round one, The picks were split equally between offense and defense. There were no real “reach” picks, the only three that were not considered consensus first round possibilities were linebacker Quay Walker from Georgia, tackle Tyler Smith of Tulsa and out of Tennessee Chattanooga, guard Cole Strange. Each of these three possessed stellar NFL traits, so proclaiming them a “reach” is not entirely accurate.

As the Rams first pick at #104 comes into view, who are some of the players who could fall into their grasp. Here is a list of candidates from my big board, numbers 51 through 103.

Players unlikely to fall

#57 Tackle Darrian Kinnard- Kentucky 6’ 5” 322 lbs.

#58 Cornerback Coby Bryant- Cincinnati 6’ 1” 193 lbs.

#59 Guard Jamaree Salyer- Georgia 6’ 3” 321 lbs.

#61 Quarterback Sam Howell- North Carolina 6’ 1” 218 lbs.

#62 Wide receiver George Pickens- Georgia 6’ 3” 195 lbs.

#63 Off ball linebacker Brandon Smith- Penn State 6’ 3 1/2” 250 lbs.

#65 Tackle Daniel Faalele- Minnesota 6’ 8” 384 lbs.

#67 Edge Kingsley Enagbare- South Carolina- 6’ 4” 258 lbs

#75 Tackle Tyler Smith- Tulsa 6’ 5” 324 lbs.

Drafted at #24 by the Dallas Cowboys

#76 Edge Myjai Sanders- Cincinnati 6’ 5” 228 lbs.

#77 Wide receiver David Bell- Purdue 6’ 1” 212 lbs.

#80 Cornerback Derion Kendrick- Georgia 6’ 194 lbs.

#81 Cornerback Tariq Woolen- UT San Antonio 6’ 4” 205 lbs.

Prospects who could fall to the Rams at #104

#82 Running back Dameon Pierce- Florida 5’ 10” 218 lbs.

Physical with good feet and vision. Good receiver and blocker.

#83 Off ball linebacker Leo Chenal- Wisconsin 6’ 3” 250 lbs.

Hard nosed, tough and athletic. Can fill gaps with anchor, but lacks coverage skills.

#84 Defensive tackle Neil Farrell- LSU 6’ 4” 330 lbs.

Monolithic nose tackle with good get-off and leverage.

#85 Running back James Cook- Georgia 5’ 11” 199 lbs.

Running style fits outside zone. Good hands and can add value as route runner.

#86 Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis- Alabama 6’ 1” 197 lbs.

Has NFL traits, but needs technique development and on-field time.

#87 Running back Isaiah Spiller- Texas A&M 6’ 217 lbs.

Best when he makes one cut and goes. Good open field runner, needs to stay north-south.

#88 Tight end Isaiah Likely- Coastal Carolina 6’ 4 1/2” 245 lbs.

Move tight end who can stretch the field and runs well in open field.

#89 Wide receiver Alec Pierce- Cincinnati 6’3” 211 lbs.

Big, strong, and athletic. Good contested catch ability and good feel for zones.

#90 Wide receiver Calvin Austin- Memphis 5’ 8” 170 lbs.

Speed and quickness. Plays bigger than his size, inside or out. Can return punts.

#91 Cornerback Martin Emmerson- Mississippi State 6’ 2” 201 lbs.

Stellar size and length with sticky coverage skills. Lacks long speed and aggressive tackling.

#92 Guard Cole Strange- Tennessee Chattanooga 6’ 5” 307 lbs.

Drafted at #29 by the New England Patriots. Oops. No falling for this lineman.

#93 Tight end Charlie Kolar- Iowa State 6’ 6” 251 lbs.

Good size, length, and hands. Willing blocker who needs to upgrade play strength.

#94 Running back Brian Robinson- Alabama 6’ 2” 225 lbs.

Power back with upright style. Not much receiving value. Fits power/gap scheme best.

#95 Wide receiver Khalil Shakir- Boise State 6’ 196 lbs.

Good hands, speed, and motor. Can create his own separation.

#96 Off ball linebacker Damone Clark- LSU 6’ 2 1/2” 239 lbs.

Major injury drops him this far. Stellar combo of size, speed, and length.

#97 Tight end Greg Dulcich- UCLA 6’ 4” 243 lbs.

Converted wide receiver and plays like it. Stellar receiver who doesn’t add much blocking.

#98 Guard Justin Shaffer- Georgia 6’ 4” 314 lbs.

Mauler with strong punch. Needs straight ahead scheme.

#99 Running back Jerome Ford- Cincinnati 5’ 10 1/2” 210 lbs.

Good speed, hands, and size. Quick feet and not a lot of college wear-and-tear.

#100 Tackle Abraham Lucas- Washington State 6’ 6” 315 lbs.

Plus pass blocker with good technique. Needs run block work. Could play guard.

#101 Edge Jeffrey Gunter- Coastal Carolina 6’ 4” 258 lbs.

Has good pass rush moves. Needs play strength, but has good ball skills

#102 Tight end Jelani Woods- Virginia

#103 Off ball linebacker JoJo Domann- Nebraska 6’ 1” 228 lbs.

Converted safety with coverage ability. Hot motor and aggressive tackler.

What’s left?

Now that we have a list of candidates that could fall and three separate Turf Show Times mock drafts, from Steven Ridings, from Ferragamo15 and from Venie Randy Soares, the only thing left to do, for fans, is to come up with a consensus on who the Rams should select.