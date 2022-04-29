Rams News: Will Matthew Stafford’s touchdown and interception stats improve in 2022?

The most important thing about the Los Angeles Rams trade for Matthew Stafford was the result of a Super Bowl Championship in the first year. As Sean McVay said after the move “it’s not about winning the trade, it’s about winning the Super Bowl.” and that part of the plan played out beautifully.

Statistically, the boost for Stafford also showed up after the move from the Detroit Lions. In 2021 with the Rams, Stafford posted 404 completions for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns to 17 interceptions. It was the most touchdowns by far that Stafford had thrown in a regular season since 2011 when he also had 41. However, in 2011, there were only 16 regular season games compared to the 17 in play since 2021. Stafford only threw 16 interceptions in 2011 compared to the 17 he threw last season. As well as Stafford played last season, Tom Brady still threw more touchdowns than him with 43.

All to say that especially with one full year with the Rams under this belt, one year of building chemistry with Cooper Kupp and McVay, there is a lot of reasons to believe that Stafford's stats could improve in 2022.

What do you think? Will Stafford throw more than 41 touchdowns next season? Less than 17 interceptions?

