We have made it to Draft Weekend RamNation! The Los Angeles Rams will not select until the 3rd Round at Pick 104. Though that bothers some for how they mortgage draft picks, I think Les Snead, Sean McVay, and others will enjoy watching Matthew Stafford season and playoff (Super Bowl) highlights when Detroit comes on the clock at Pick 32 to end Thursday night.

To conclude my 5-Part Draft series, I will give round-by-round draft targets for the L.A. Rams. And to cap things off, I will include a mock draft. Check out the previous articles from this series below:

Part 1 - L.A. Rams Past Draft Strategy

Part 2 - Defensive Needs & Prospects

Part 3 - Offensive Needs & Prospects

Part 4 - Los Angeles Draft Day Trade History

Without further ado…

3rd Round / #104 Overall

James Cook, RB, Georgia

Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

Zachary Carter, iDL, Florida

Sam Williams, Edge, Ole Miss

DeAngelo Malone, Edge, Western Kentucky

Drake Jackson, Edge, USC

Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee

Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

4th Round / #142 Overall

Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

Cam Jurgens, iOL, Nebraska

Luke Fortner, iOL, Kentucky

Matthew Butler, iDL, Tennessee

Dominique Robinson, Edge, Miami

Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston St

5th Round / #175 Overall

Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

Andrew Stueber, OT, Michigan

Logan Bruss, OT, Wisconsin

Cade Mays, iOL, Tennessee

A’mare Barno, Edge, Virginia Tech

Damarion Williams, CB, Houston

Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon

6th Round / #211, #212, & #218 Overall

Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State

Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana

Alec Lindstrom, iOL, Boston College

Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

Bubba Bolden, S, Miami

Smoke Monday, S, Auburn

Jordan Stout, P, Penn State

7th Round / #238, #253 Overall

Keontay Ingram, RB, USC

Tyler Vrabel, OT, Boston College

Ben Brown, iOL, Ole Miss

Cody Roscoe, iDL, Syracuse

Isaiah Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma

Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon

Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State

2022 NFL MOCK DRAFT:

3.104 - Drake Jackson, Edge, USC

4.142 - Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

5.175 - Andrew Stueber, OT, Michigan

6.211 - Damarion Williams, CB, Houston

6.212 - Smoke Monday, S, Auburn

6.218 - Jordan Stout, P, Penn State

7.238 - Cody Roscoe, iDL, Syracuse

7.253 - Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State

How would you compare this to TST’s Venie Randy Soares’ mock draft? Let us know!

That concludes this 5-Part Draft series. Next week, I will begin doing draft pick recaps on the newly minted Rams as they gear up for the 2022 regular season.

