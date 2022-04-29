We have made it to Draft Weekend RamNation! The Los Angeles Rams will not select until the 3rd Round at Pick 104. Though that bothers some for how they mortgage draft picks, I think Les Snead, Sean McVay, and others will enjoy watching Matthew Stafford season and playoff (Super Bowl) highlights when Detroit comes on the clock at Pick 32 to end Thursday night.
To conclude my 5-Part Draft series, I will give round-by-round draft targets for the L.A. Rams. And to cap things off, I will include a mock draft. Check out the previous articles from this series below:
Part 1 - L.A. Rams Past Draft Strategy
Part 2 - Defensive Needs & Prospects
Part 3 - Offensive Needs & Prospects
Part 4 - Los Angeles Draft Day Trade History
Without further ado…
3rd Round / #104 Overall
James Cook, RB, Georgia
Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida
Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
Zachary Carter, iDL, Florida
Sam Williams, Edge, Ole Miss
DeAngelo Malone, Edge, Western Kentucky
Drake Jackson, Edge, USC
Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee
Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska
Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
4th Round / #142 Overall
Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame
Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan
Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
Cam Jurgens, iOL, Nebraska
Luke Fortner, iOL, Kentucky
Matthew Butler, iDL, Tennessee
Dominique Robinson, Edge, Miami
Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston St
5th Round / #175 Overall
Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M
Andrew Stueber, OT, Michigan
Logan Bruss, OT, Wisconsin
Cade Mays, iOL, Tennessee
A’mare Barno, Edge, Virginia Tech
Damarion Williams, CB, Houston
Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon
6th Round / #211, #212, & #218 Overall
Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State
Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana
Alec Lindstrom, iOL, Boston College
Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia
Bubba Bolden, S, Miami
Smoke Monday, S, Auburn
Jordan Stout, P, Penn State
7th Round / #238, #253 Overall
Keontay Ingram, RB, USC
Tyler Vrabel, OT, Boston College
Ben Brown, iOL, Ole Miss
Cody Roscoe, iDL, Syracuse
Isaiah Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma
Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon
Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State
2022 NFL MOCK DRAFT:
3.104 - Drake Jackson, Edge, USC
4.142 - Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame
5.175 - Andrew Stueber, OT, Michigan
6.211 - Damarion Williams, CB, Houston
6.212 - Smoke Monday, S, Auburn
6.218 - Jordan Stout, P, Penn State
7.238 - Cody Roscoe, iDL, Syracuse
7.253 - Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State
How would you compare this to TST’s Venie Randy Soares’ mock draft? Let us know!
That concludes this 5-Part Draft series. Next week, I will begin doing draft pick recaps on the newly minted Rams as they gear up for the 2022 regular season.
