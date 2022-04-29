2022 NFL Draft: Big board and first round results

Los Angeles Rams fans will have to wait until late tonight, and possibly tomorrow, to go on the clock with the team, but there are 103 players to be chosen before that moment strikes. The best LA fans can do is hide and watch, anticipating a Les Snead blockbuster trade or hoping a desired player falls far enough for the Rams to snatch him up

Over the last week Turf Show Times has offered up a mock draft of LA Rams picks covering the draft board from picks #104 through #262. Who are the players that will be gone before their first choice and could one, or more, favored prospects fall within LA’s grasp?.

Here are the top 50 players on my draft board and which team drafted them

1st Round

#1 Tackle Evan Neal- Alabama 6’ 7 1/2” 337 lbs.

Drafted #7 by New York Giants

#2 Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux- Oregon 6’ 4” 254 lbs.

Drafted #5 by New York Giants

#3 Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson- Michigan 6’ 7” 260 lbs.

Drafted #2 by Detroit Lions

#4 Defensive end Travon Walker- Georgia 6’ 5” 272 lbs.

Drafted #1 by Jacksonville Jaguars

#5 Tackle Ickey Ekwonu- North Carolina State 6’ 4” 310 lbs.

Drafted #6 by Carolina Panthers

#6 Cornerback Sauce Gardner- Cincinnati 6’ 3” 196 lbs.

Drafted #4 by New York Jets

#7 Safety Kyle Hamilton- Notre Dame 6’ 4” 227 lbs.

Drafted #14 Baltimore Ravens

#8 Cornerback Derek Stingley- LSU 6’ 190 lbs.

Drafted #3 by Houston Texans

#9 Wide receiver Jameson Williams- Alabama 6’ 1 1/2” 179 lbs.

Drafted #12 Detroit Lions

#10 Tackle Charles Cross- Mississippi State 6’ 5” 307 lbs.

Drafted #9 by Seattle Seahawks

#11 Edge Jermaine Johnson- Florida State 6’ 5” 254 lbs.

Drafted #26 New York Jets

#12 Center Tyler Linderbaum- Iowa 6’ 2” 296 lbs.

Drafted #25 Baltimore Ravens

#13 Wide receiver Garrett Wilson- Ohio State 6’ 183 lbs.

Drafted #10 New York Jets

#14 Tackle Trevor Penning- Northern Iowa 6’ 7” 325 lbs.

Drafted #19 New Orleans Saints

#15 Wide receiver Chris Olave- Ohio State 6’ 187 lbs.

Drafted #11 New Orleans Saints

#16 Off ball linebacker Devin Lloyd- Utah 6’ 3” 237 lbs.

Drafted #27 Jacksonville Jaguars

#17 Defensive end George Karlaftis- Purdue 6’ 4” 266 lbs.

Drafted #30 Kansas City Chiefs

#18 Wide receiver Drake London- USC 6’ 4” 219 lbs.

Drafted #8 by Atlanta Falcons

#19 Cornerback Andrew Booth- Clemson 6’ 194 lbs.

Not drafted in 1st round.

#20 Defensive tackle Jordan Davis- Georgia 6’ 6” 341 lbs.

Drafted #13 Philadelphia Eagles

#21 Guard/Center Zion Johnson- Boston College 6’ 3” 312 lbs.

Drafted #17 Los Angeles Chargers

#22 Off ball linebacker Nakobe Dean- Georgia 5’ 11” 229 lbs.

Not drafted in 1st round

#23 Guard Kenyon Green- Texas A&M 6’ 4” 323 lbs.

Drafted #15 Houston Texans

#24 Wide receiver Treylon Burks- Arkansas 6’ 2” 225 lbs.

Drafted #18 Tennessee Titans

#25 Cornerback Kaiir Elam- Florida 6’ 1 1/2” 191 lbs.

Drafted #23 Buffalo Bills

#26 Cornerback Trent McDuffie- Penn State 5’ 11” 193 lbs.

Drafted #21 Kansas City Chiefs

#27 Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt- Georgia 6’ 3” 304 lbs.

Drafted #28 Green Bay Packers

#28 Tackle Bernhard Raimann- Central Michigan 6’ 6” 303 lbs.

Not drafted in 1st round.

#29 Quarterback Malik Willis- Liberty 6’ 1/2” 219 lbs.

Not drafted in 1st round.

#30 Defensive tackle Travis Jones- UConn 6’ 4” 325 lbs.

Not drafted in 1st round.

#31 Cornerback Kyler Gordon- Washington 5’ 11 1/2” 194 lbs.

Not drafted in 1st round

#32 Safety Jaquan Brisker- Penn State 6’ 1” 198 lbs.

Not drafted in 1st round

2nd round

#33 Edge Arnold Ebiketie- Penn State 6’ 2” 250 lbs.

#34 Wide receiver Jahan Dotson- Penn State 5’ 11” 178 lbs.

Drafted #16 Washington Commanders

#35 Safety Lewis Cine- Georgia 6’ 2” 199 lbs.

Drafted #32 Minnesota Vikings

#36 Quarterback Kenny Pickett- Pittsburgh 6’ 3” 217 lbs.

Drafted #20 Pittsburgh Steelers

#37 Edge Boye Mafe- Minnesota 6’ 4” 261 lbs.

#38 Running back Breece Hall- Iowa State 5’ 11” 217 lbs.

#39 Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey- Oklahoma 6’ 4” 290 lbs.

#40 Defensive end Logan Hall- Houston 6’ 6” 283 lbs.

#41 Safety Daxton Hill- Michigan 6’ 191 lbs.

Drafted #31 Cincinnati Bengals

#42 Wide receiver Christian Watson- North Dakota State 6’ 4” 208 lbs.

#43 Defensive end Cameron Thomas- San Diego State 6’ 4” 267 lbs.

#44 Off ball linebacker Christian Harris- Alabama 6’ 1/2” 226 lbs.

#45 Cornerback Roger McCreary- Auburn 5’ 11” 190 lbs.

#46 Running back Kenneth Walker- Michigan State 5’ 9” 211 lbs.

#47 Edge David Ojabo- Michigan 6’ 4” 250 lbs.

#48 Off ball linebacker Troy Andersen- Montana State 6’ 3 1/2” 243 lbs.

#49 Wide receiver John Metchie - Alabama 5’ 11” 187 lbs.

#50 Safety Jalen Pitre- Baylor 5’ 11” 198 lbs.

Three Players outside of my top 50 were also drafted

#53 Off ball linebacker Quay Walker- Georgia 6’ 4” 241 lbs.

Drafted #22 Green Bay Packers

#75 Tackle Tyler Smith- Tulsa 6’ 5” 324 lbs.

Drafted #24 Dallas Cowboys

#92 Guard Cole Strange- Tennessee Chattanooga 6’ 5” 307 lbs.

Drafted #29 New England Patriots

Did the 1st round go the way you thought?

One caveat, this is not a prediction of how the draft will shake out. Just one fans view of of how the prospects should be ranked.

Let’s put it to the forum. Which teams were winners and who were losers in 1st round and did any picks surprise you?