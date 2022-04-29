2022 NFL Draft: Who did Rams’ divisional mates choose on day one?

The Los Angeles Rams sat out day one of the 2022 NFL Draft thanks to last season’s offseason trade for Matthew Stafford. While the Detroit Lions held the defending champ’s 32nd overall pick, the draft had a very entertaining day one, particularly in the NFC West. Let’s go ahead and take a closer look at the youngers joining LA’s divisional rivals following the first round.

Seahawks Cross into offensive line help with their top pick

After an entire first round of craziness, Seattle went with perhaps the safest bet on the board by selecting offensive tackle Charles Cross ninth overall out of Mississippi State. The move gave Head Coach Pete Carroll a deja vu moment:

Pete Carroll says, yes, this pick of LT Charles Cross at 9 is going back to the coach’s Seahawks roots of his 1st SEA pick: Russell Okung, 6th overall, 2010. “Little irony there. It’s a great place to start, it really is. When building an offensive line, left tackle is critical” pic.twitter.com/dgtOR9HLZo — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) April 29, 2022

Despite rumors that the team was planning to move around in the first round, the Seahawks stood pat and drafted someone they hope will be a franchise cornerstone for years to come.

BREAKING: The Seattle Seahawks have selected #MississippiState LT Charles Cross with the 9th overall pick.



Cross allowed 2 sacks in 919 snaps last year & just six pressures in 683 pass-block snaps. He's the fifth-highest drafted Bulldog ever.



He dominated and now cashes in. pic.twitter.com/3mesxsRP8z — Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) April 29, 2022

Seattle has three picks on day two, numbers 40 and 41 in the second round and 72 in the the third. After Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback off the board on day one so the Hawks might decide to go for available signal callers like Liberty’s Malik Willis, Sam Howell of UNC and Matt Corral of Ole Miss. Expect them to make a move for one of those QBs on day two. You can’t tell me they ‘re trying to win-now with the “superstar” duo of Drew Lock and Geno Smith at their disposal. C’mon son!

49ers refuse to Jet-ison Deebo Samuels to New York

San Francisco didn’t have a first rounder this year due to trading up for Trey Lance in 2021. However, they nearly got the 10th overall selection from the New York Jets who were desperate for a wideout. Instead, the Jets used that pick on a speedster from Ohio State.

At No. 10, the #Jets select their their speed WR, grabbing OSU’s Garrett Wilson. This was the pick they offered to the #49ers (in a package) for Deebo Samuel. They use it for a WR instead. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022

It’s still up for debate how long Deebo will remain a Niner. It would be nice if he left the division. I would definitely sleep better at night if that were to happen. Who knows what to expect in the days ahead but it’s worth noting that Samuel shares an agent with a couple notable receivers with trade rumors swirling over their heads.

And an important reminder after tonight: AJ Brown, Deebo Samuel and DK Metcalf all have the same agent.



We'll see what happens, but that continues to be noteworthy. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 29, 2022

A.J. Brown as we know was sent to the Philadelphia Eagles in a blockbuster trade. This connection might lead to an eventual move or it could mean absolutely nothing at all. No matter how the rest of draft weekend plays out, this is a situation worth monitoring.

San Fran’s next pick will be in round two when they’ll be selecting No. 61 overall.

Cardinals add some Hollywood glamour to their receiving core

Arizona traded their first round pick to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for Marquise Brown. The trade reunites him with his college quarterback Kyler Murray. In 2018 when Murray won the Heisman Trophy, Brown had 75 catches for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Hollywood wasn’t overly consistent in Baltimore since being drafted 25th overall in 2019, but he was still productive. In his three seasons with the team, Brown totaled 195 receptions for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdown catches in 46 games, becoming the first Ravens receiver to surpass 1,000 yards in five years. The Oklahoma product is coming off a career-best campaign in which he had 91 receptions and 1,008 yards.

To put that into comparison, Arizona has had just one 1,000-yard receiver since 2017. Hollywood’s QB seems pretty pumped for the reunion:

Let’s run it back! Hollywood to the desert… Y’all welcome my boy! @Primetime_jet — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 29, 2022

I guess this means everything is fine between Kyler and the Redbirds’ front office. How sweet (cue eye roll).

The Cardinals’ next pick will be in round two (No. 55 overall).