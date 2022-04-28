Rams News: How many touchdowns will Cooper Kupp have in 2022?

Rams.com posted a season recap article on Cooper Kupp and one of the most dominant season by a receiver in National Football League history. The fifth year pass catcher led the league in all three major categories, receptions, yards, and touchdowns. He posted 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns in the regular season. He added 33 catches for 478 yards and six touchdowns in the post season that ended with a Super Bowl MVP award for the Kupp.

Prior to last season, Kupp had not been nominated to a Pro Bowl and had not had more than 10 touchdowns in a season. Last preseason, we polled our readers on how many touchdowns Kupp would have in 2021. “Will Cooper Kupp have more than 11 touchdowns?” the article read. The result was split. Some predicted that he would not and the reason was the distribution between Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, and DeSean Jackson would restrict the touchdown count. Others predicted he would based on his ascension as the main target for McVay’s offense and the potential for the other weapons to draw focus away from him and open things up.

How will the best receiver in the league follow up a historic season? How many touchdowns will Kupp have in 2022?

