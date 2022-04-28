When and how to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have nothing much to do but watch and wait to see if maybe one of their NFC West foes makes a big move on Thursday. The Rams’ don’t pick until #104 on Friday and will otherwise be celebrating their reigning championship.

How will YOU watch the 2022 NFL Draft’s first round on Thursday? Below is all the information you need and where you can view the main event. Plus when the Rams do pick on Friday and Saturday, mostly on Saturday, which begins at 9 AM PT.

The draft is behind held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Follow Turf Show Times on Twitter.

NFL DRAFT

Day 1, Round 1: Thursday, April 28th (5:00 p.m. PT)

The Raiders don’t have a first-round pick.

Day 2, Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 29th (4:00 p.m. PT)

The Raiders pick No. 86

Day 3, Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30th (9:00 a.m. PT)

The Raiders pick No. 126, 164, 165 and 227.

Channels and streaming services:

Thursday, April 28 Round 1

Start time: 5 p.m. PT

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network Stream: NFL app and ESPN app

NFL app and ESPN app NFL Draft Order

Friday, April 29 Rounds 2 and 3

Start time: 4 p.m. PT

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network Stream: NFL app and ESPN app

Saturday, April 30 Rounds 4-7