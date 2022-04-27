NFL is quiet on eve on 2022 draft, as Rams await changes in the NFC West

Instead of participating in Thursday’s first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Sean McVay will be at his lavish mansion, polishing the Lombardi Trophy. Or so I have imagined in a fantastical movie world that does not so exist, but no less slathers gloating gel over a successful 2021 LA Rams season.

But even if McVay and Les Snead have nothing to do over the next 48 hours, the outlook for the Rams will change somewhat between now and L.A.’s first pick at 104 on Friday.

Will the San Francisco 49ers trade Deebo Samuel?

Deebo Samuel was eating Grapes on Instagram live. Grapes originated in Asia. The only way to get from America to Asia is a Jet. Deebo Samuel to the Jets confirmed. — NINER NATE (@ninernate49) April 27, 2022

It’s not even really a rumor that Samuel is one of several fourth-year receivers who is looking for a raise this summer. So far, nothing concrete has come of an extension or a trade and rumors of him going to the New York Jets or otherwise are still only rumors. Remember, there were no rumors about Davante Adams or Tyreek Hill prior to their trades. None. Not one. Does anyone on Twitter have any real inside info? I doubt it.

What is Deebo Samuel saying? He’s not quite into the rumor mill either.

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel breaks his silence amongst the trade rumors swirling pic.twitter.com/DQIawPrFCV — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) April 27, 2022

Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster and could through the summer as he heals from shoulder surgery.

49ers picks:

2.61

3.93

3.105

4.134

5.172

6.187

6.220

6.221

7.262 (Mr. Irrelevant)

Is Kyler Murray available from the Arizona Cardinals?

Murray has also made it publicly known that he wants a new contract from the Cardinals. There were concerns when Murray was drafted that he would ditch the NFL for the MLB if he ever faced adversity in football, but Murray maintains that he wants to stay in Arizona for a long time.

I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home. https://t.co/xwEw42uDBl — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 21, 2022

Which is also what you would say if you wanted to be paid $200-$300 million. Arizona GM Steve Keim said there’s no chance the Cardinals would trade Murray.

Cardinals’ GM Steve Keim said there’s “zero chance” that the team will trade Kyler Murray:https://t.co/gu9oLMQ9PZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2022

Cardinals picks:

1.23

2.55

3.87

6.201

6.215

7.244

7.256

7.257

What will the Seahawks do in the top-10?

Seattle doesn’t have Russell Wilson or Bobby Wagner anymore, but they do have their highest draft selection since picking Russell Okung sixth overall in 2010. The Seahawks have only had three top-16 selections under Pete Carroll (Okung, Earl Thomas in 2010, Bruce Irvin in 2012) and there’s no consensus on what direction they will go this year.

Some believe that Seattle could target a quarterback like Malik Willis or Desmond Ridder, while others say that a cornerback like Derek Stingley or Sauce Gardner could be the focus. The Seahawks haven’t drafted a corner higher than 90th in any of Pete Carroll’s 12 drafts with the team. Offensive linemen such as Trevor Penning and Bernhard Raimann have been discussed online, as have edge rushers like Jermaine Johnson and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

It all depends on how the board falls in front of them, but more often than not, Seattle has preferred to trade down. A lack of picks after 153 is another reason to expect the Seahawks to try to move down at some point with their first three picks.

According to one NFL writer, #Browns QB Baker Mayfield to the Seattle #Seahawks is a lock https://t.co/2HedYr3dh7 — Brandon Little (@BrandonLittleSI) April 27, 2022

NFL Network’s Marc Sessler called Baker Mayfield to the Seahawks a “lock” but there’s been no real evidence to suggest that Seattle will change course on how they value the quarterback position, which is lower than the majority of NFL franchises.

There has also been speculation about trading DK Metcalf, based on his status as a fourth-year receiver open to negotiate a new contract, but there’s been no news there yet. Could the Seahawks trade him on Thursday? Anything is possible.

Seahawks picks:

1.9

2.40

2.41

3.72

4.109

5.145

5.153

7.229