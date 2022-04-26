Rams drop “On the Clock” draft trailer featuring players and all-star cast

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams dropped a trailer for the most anticipated event of the NFL offseason. For a team that frequently says, “F them Picks”, LA is pushing the hype for the 2022 NFL Draft beginning this Thursday to the extreme.

Directed by lifelong Rams fan Paul Hunter and with cinematography by three-time Academy Award winner Bob Richardson, “On the Clock” briefly tells the story as to how the organization plans to steal this year’s draft. The stakes have never been higher for a team that traded away their top draft picks last season. According to the press release for the short film:

“On one of football’s biggest nights – the NFL Draft – Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke assembles his team to infiltrate the high-profile affair in Sin City and do what they – and no one else – does best: steal the draft. Millions will be watching. The other teams will be imitating. The only question is: can this crew pull off a hail Mary and get the job done… again?”

The short film features Hollywood stars including Dennis Quaid as Kroenke, Josh Holloway as Les Snead, Scott Eastwood as Sean McVay, and Tyrese Gibson as Raheem Morris. Also included are appearances from notable members of the defending champs including Kendall Blanton, Terrell Burgess, Aaron Donald, Tyler Higbee, Jordan Fuller, Van Jefferson, Cooper Kupp, David Long Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Nick Scott, Ben Skowronek and Matthew Stafford.

Upon watching the film, the results are absolutely magnificent. “On the Clock” has my vote for Best Short Film at next year’s Oscars. It had me on the edge of my seat more than any recent Hollywood blockbuster. Plus what they did to Aaron Donald was (*chef’s kiss). I won’t spoil anymore so please enjoy this masterpiece:

I only hope next season’s Super Bowl video featuring the Rams is just as thrilling.