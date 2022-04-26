Rams News: Who were the players selected ahead of Aaron Donald in 2014?

The 2014 NFL Draft will be forever known by fans of the Los Angeles Rams because of one player that would become one of the greatest of all time. However here are some other interesting notes about the players at the top of that draft.

five of the top 13 players selected have played for the Los Angeles Rams. They are Greg Robinson, Blake Bortles, Sammy Watkins, Odell Beckham Jr, and Aaron Donald.

Jadeveon Clowney was selected first overall by the Houston Texans who were the first team to pass on Aaron Donald.

The Rams used the second overall pick to select Robinson, won the gamble that they would be able to select Donald with the thirteenth, but lost the gamble that Robinson would pan out.

The Cleveland Browns used the eighth overall pick to select CB Justin Gilbert who played only three seasons. they were the were the seventh team to miss on Donald.

