Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead and Head Coach Sean McVay have proven adept at mining the later rounds for unpolished gems. Sebastian Joseph-Day and Travin Howard in 2018, Nick Scott in 2019, Jordan Fuller in 2020, and Bennett Skowronek in 2021 have all provided good return on investment.

It needs to be mentioned that these draft articles imply that draftees are simply ready to be plugged in and the Rams scouting department has done all the yeoman’s work. The truth is, the coaching staff and strength/conditioning workforce deserve just as many accolades for the cutting and polishing that turn these stones into jewels.

Check here for which players we’ve drafted for the Rams in rounds 3-5.

On to the sixth round prospects!

Cornerback

#214 Dallis Flowers - Pittsburg State 6’ 1” 196 lbs.

Dominant really small school prospect, NAIA and Div.2. Has all the physical traits to fit into the NFL. Stellar kickoff and punt return skills. Needs technique work.

Kyle Philips vs Dallis Flowers pic.twitter.com/rMhdAFyVcs — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) January 31, 2022

#218 Cordale Flott - LSU 6’ 175 lbs.

Good speed and athleticism. Lacking the functional strength to be sticky in man coverage, gets pushed around. But a very good developmental pick.

#227 Damarion Williams - Houston 5’ 10” 182 lbs.

More quick than fast, profiles to slot. Lacks length and long speed. Makes it work with hustle and aggressive play. Agile, had good 3cone and shuttle at Pro day.

#237 Jermaine Waller - Virginia Tech 6’ 180 lbs.

Good length and sticky man coverage ability on short routes. Lacks deep speed, profiles to play closer to line of scrimmage. Willing and able run defender.

Interior offensive line

#211 Joshua Ezuedo - North Carolina 6’ 4” 308 lbs.

Long arms and wingspan and strong hands and punch. Can pull, trap, and smoothly move to the second level on combos and in zone. Offers G/T versatility.

#212 Doug Krame r- Illinois 6’ 2” 299 lbs.

Natural outside zone center. Good strength and speed. Wins with hustle and scheme understanding. Lacks NFL prototypical length and mass.

#213 Brock Hoffman - Virginia Tech 6’ 3” 302 lbs.

Has G/T starting experience. Adequate movement, great wingspan and ability to sustain blocks on move. Strong with big clamp on hands.

#221 Marcus McKethan - North Carolina 6’ 6 1/2” 340 lbs.

Jumbo-sized power player who profiles to power/gap scheme. Huge hands and length, when he clamps on the defender goes where he’s moved. Can be beaten with speed rush.

Edge

#219 Christopher Allen - Alabama 6’ 31/2” 241 lbs.

Stellar physical specimen with plus athletic traits. Injuries have done him for two seasons in college. Could be a solid player if his body can hold up.

#224 Carson Wells - Colorado 6’ 2” 241 lbs.

Hot motor edge candidate who succeeds with hustle, football IQ, and play recognition. Might move to run-stopping linebacker because of lack of speed off the edge.

Carson Wells just letting the quarterback know he's there. pic.twitter.com/gQv5hLR5ft — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) April 8, 2022

Tackle

#225 Myron Cunningham - Arkansas 6’ 5” 320 lbs.

Strong, well built power blocker with good wingspan. Good punch and would fit best in downhill power offense. Doesn’t really fit in with Rams needs.

#229 Vedarian Lowe - Illinois 6’ 5” 314 lbs.

Outstanding size, length, and hand size. Good athleticism, played in zone run offense at Illinois. Needs technique work pass protection. Could swing between tackle and guard.

#232 Spencer Burford - UT San Antonio 6’ 4” 304 lbs.

Raw small school G/T draft aspirant. Needs technique work and play strength, but has movement skill to play in zone run game. Long arms and wingspan.

Running back

#229 Tyler Goodson - Iowa 5’ 9” 202 lbs.

More of a dancer than a decisive hole finder. Good speed and explosion traits. Has experience in outside zone. Shows good hands as receiver and in all security.

#233 Master Teague - Ohio State 5’ 11” 221 lbs.

Snubbed by NFL Combine. His pro day numbers in the bench press and long jump would have been the top marks. 4.44 forty with adequate hands and is a willing blocker. Injury filled past.

#236 Sincere McCormick - UT San Antonio 5’ 8 1/2” 205 lbs.

Does a lot things pretty well, but none outstanding. Not a knock, he is patient, has vision and is a tough runner between the tackles. Rams already have four smallish backs.

Off ball linebacker

#220 Aaron Hansford - Texas A&M 6’ 2 1/2” 239 lbs.

Strong, powerfully built prospect with great range, small space agility and burst. Seems to be be rising up draft boards on traits, because college production was mostly in one year.

#223 Jack Sanborn - Wisconsin 6’ 1” 239 lbs.

Two down backer who has the heart and anchor to plug gaps between the tackles. Blitzed a lot in college. Lacks speed, but had good 3cone and shuttle at Pro day.

#228 Grant Morgan - Arkansas 5’ 11” 224 lbs.

Former walk-on with strength and plays like every snap will be his last. Can cover in short zone and gives 100% effort on blitzes. Special teams could be his ticket into the NFL.

#235 Zakoby McClain - Mississippi State 5’ 11” 228 lbs.

Undersized battering ram with good length, adequate speed/athleticism, and solid awareness. Could help right away on special teams.

Tight end

#215 Daniel Bellinger - San Diego State 6’ 5” 253 lbs.

Stellar athlete with big, strong hands. Can add value as a receiver and blocker. Under used as receiver in college, but shows good blocking technique to begin his pro career.

#2 #RAS TE 2022



Daniel Bellinger is a TE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.65 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 36 out of 1010 TE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/WVwvRa2b84 #RAS pic.twitter.com/F22O4CrPgP — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 13, 2022

Defensive line

#231 Eric Johnson - Missouri State 6’ 4” 299 lbs.

Had a good week at Senior Bowl, but his tape vs. Oklahoma State showed him being pushed around. Nice package of size, length, and speed. Needs play strength.

Wide receiver

#222 Tyquan Thornton - Baylor 6’ 2” 181 lbs.

Long. lean and gifted with speed, burst and good hands. Not tricky getting off the line, but creates separation down the field. Played primarily wide outside.

#230 Tre Turner - Virginia Tech 6’ 1” 184 lbs.

Good route runner, hand/eye coordination and soft hands. Lacks top end speed and athleticism, but had high yards per catch average.

Safety

#216 Markquese Bell - Florida A&M 6’ 2” 212 lbs.

Small school one or two deep safety prospect with good size, length and athleticism. Tracks football well and has the burst to break on routes. Adequate tackler and physicality.

Quarterback

No prospects in this round

And the picks are in

Staying with the format of best player available that also fills a need, at pick #211, guard Joshua Ezuedo of North Carolina. He needs technique work, but has the athleticism, size, and length to developed. He worked out at his Pro Day at 313 lbs.

Restocking the cornerback room was a major concern going into this mock, so at pick #212, cornerback Dallis Flowers from Pittsburg State. He has the traits to become a secondary contributor and offers a high special teams upside.

At #218, tight end Daniel Bellinger of San Diego State. There are are question marks behind Tyler Higbee in the TE room, all the candidates for TE2 are inexperienced and not known as blockers. Bellinger could fill the Johnny Mundt role.

A quick recap. #104 G/C Luke Fortner, #142 E/OLB Adam Anderson, #175 CB Damarri Mathis, #211 G/T Joshua Ezuedo, #212 CB Dallis Flowers, and #218 TE Daniel Bellinger.

Pick numbers #238 and #253 are on the clock.