Rams News: Cooper Kupp has more forced missed tackles than Deebo Samuel

When the National Football League general fanbase thinks of the elite ball carriers among the receiver position, the name that seems to come up frequently is San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuels because of his size and strength or Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill because of his speed.

Making the defenders miss ️ pic.twitter.com/Uy2AgREDHb — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) April 22, 2022

However, the ones that know the truth, know that the best receiver with that ball in his hands is the Los Angeles Rams Cooper Kupp. PFF posted the list of receivers with the most broken tackles since 2020. Samuel and Hill are both on the list with Stefon Diggs and Laviska Shenault Jr but the ball carrier at the top of the list is the Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp with 45 forced missed tackles in that span. Diggs and Shenault both have 36. Samuel has 30 and Hill has 29.

Because of Kupp's ability to break wide open with great defensive understanding and route running, his agility and strength are often overlooked. He also runs with determination and as defenders are learning about the leagues best receiver, unlike many, he doesn’t run himself out of bounds.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Offseason position reset: Tight end (Rams.com)

Matthew Stafford was in attendance to see Miguel Cabrera’s 3,000th hit (RamsWire)

How many selections will LA Rams make in 2022 NFL Draft? (RamblinFan)

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ‘pumped’ to be healthy entering offseason workouts (NFL.com)

Jets GM Joe Douglas encouraged by Zach Wilson’s resilience: ‘I 100 percent see greatness’ (NFL.com)

Chicago Bears WR Byron Pringle arrested, charged for reckless driving on suspended license (ESPN)