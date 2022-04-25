After the Los Angeles Rams wrapped up the 2021 season with a Super Bowl victory, and adding immediate impact players in Allen Robinson and Bobby Wagner during free agency, we are less than one week away from the NFL’s offseason crescendo, the NFL draft which starts this Thursday night, April 28th. Check out our friends at DraftKings Sportbook to place your bets on who will be the first overall pick, amongst other wagering opportunities during the NFL draft.

As usual, L.A. doesn’t have a pick in the first-round after trading what would end up being the 32nd overall selection to the Detroit Lions (plus a third-round pick in 2021, another first-round pick in 2023, and quarterback Jared Goff) for Matthew Stafford. I’d say Rams’ fans are more than happy about how that turned out.

In fact, the most recent SB Nation Reacts polls show Rams’ fans are 100% convinced the team is heading in the right direction. It’s certainly easier to see that Los Angeles is on the right path, especially considering the chaos within the rest of the division.

The San Francisco 49ers are still dealing with their quarterback situation and now must contend with an unhappy Deebo Samuel, who recently requested a trade from the Bay Area. The Seattle Seahawks are in full rebuild mode, and the Arizona Cardinals must placate their unhappy quarterback Kyler Murray. The one-way shuttle of talent from the NFC to the AFC, likely providing L.A. a smoother path back to Super Bowl doesn’t hurt either!

