What will the Los Angeles Rams do in the 2022 NFL Draft? That’s perhaps a tougher question to answer for the Rams than it is for any of the other 31 teams. Today, we move onto the Rams’ third pick in the draft to choose between these potential picks for L.A.’s selection at 175.

First, make sure you read what we did in round three and their pick in round four.

After taking the conservative route in round three with a solid, high floor interior lineman (Luke Fortner) and then reaching in the fourth on a talented, but possibly unavailable edge/olb (Adam Anderson), my first Los Angeles Rams mock draft moves to pick #175 in the fifth round.

Even though 174 prospects are off the board, there is plenty of talent. LA still needs depth across the roster, particularly at cornerback, edge, running back and of course, the offensive line. On to the aspiring candidates.

Cornerback

#176 Damarri Mathis - Pittsburg 5’ 11” 196 lbs.

Tough, physical and willing hitter. Played in a variety of schemes, but his vision, recognition skills, and ability to time contact and burst to the ball make him a good zone prospect.

#198 Joshua Williams - Fayetteville State 6’ 3” 195 lbs

Tall, lanky small school standout who has stellar length and leaping skills. Adequate speed. He’s a developmental traits based draft pick with a high upside and value to play early on special teams.

This rep from Joshua Williams (DB Fayetteville State) caught my eye. Gets hands on Doubs early and keeps him locked up throughout the rep, excellent strength, physicality, and hand placement throughout the play. pic.twitter.com/7hTBj87Yit — Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) February 2, 2022

Interior offensive line

#193 Nick Ford - Utah 6’ 5” 310 lbs.

At this stage, better run blocker than pass protector. Offers huge versatility with good size and having played all five OL positions at Utah. Good movement skills and hand work.

#207 Keegan Cryder - Wyoming 6’ 4” 306 lbs.

Tough, durable ex-rugby player who started every college game. Moves well in zone and to the second level on combos and pulls. Is able to reach and seal. Lots of accolades in college, but needs lower half strength work for the NFL.

Tackle

#186 Logan Bruss - Wisconsin 6’ 5” 309 lbs.

Offers G/T versatility. Good movement skills and experience in zone run game. Smoothly gets to second level when unfettered and off of combination blocks as well.

#199 Devin Cochran - Georgia Tech 6’ 7” 306 lbs.

Graduate transfer from Vanderbilt with stellar arm length and wingspan. Shows good movement and has experience zone blocking. Needs lower body strength.

#210 Obinna Eze - TCU 6’ 6 1/2” 321 lbs.

36” arm length, 86 1/2” wingspan and knows how to use it along with heavy punch. Adequate movement to fit into zone. Needs pass protection technique work.

Edge

Highest Pass-Rush Win Rate by a C-USA Edge in a season:



1. Trey Hendrickson (2016) - 26.3%

2. Alex Wright (2021) - 23.8% pic.twitter.com/uXbfD1Iog9 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 19, 2022

#177 Alex Wright - UAB 6’ 5” 271 lbs.

High ceiling developmental prospect. Can play in two or three point stance. Plays a little high, but the Rams are in a position to take the time to groom his technique and work on play strength.

#183 Isaiah Chambers - McNeese State 6’ 3” 256 lbs.

Small school standout who transferred down from Houston. Good pass rush and solid versus the run. Had a tough Pro Day, but shows athleticism on tape.

#191 Jesse Luketa - Penn State 6’ 3” 253 lbs.

Ferocious and physical. Kind of a postional tweener for the NFL, but has good athleticism and hot motor. Penn State players have the tough guy make up.

Off ball linebacker

#175 Malcom Rodriguez - Oklahoma State 5’ 11” 225 lbs.

Hard-nosed and well built tackle machine. Stellar speed, explosion, and agility. Good form tackler who could play on special teams unit Bobby Wagner retires in a couple years.

#181 Micah McFadden - Indiana 6’ 1” 240 lbs.

Powerfully built two down linebacker who makes up for fair athleticism with instincts, football IQ, and a hot motor. Enough burst to shoot gaps for tackles for loss.

#182 Ellis Brooks - Penn State 6’ 1” 226 lbs.

Lacks stellar athleticism, size and length. But typical Nittany Lion, good instincts/reactions, football IQ and tackling. Could be a standout special teamer.

#203 Josh Ross - Michigan 6’ 227 lbs.

Undersized, but competitive. Although he shows well in zone coverage, but overall athleticism, for his size, is lacking. Non-stop motor.

Finishing up some Combine LBs - here's a fun profile



LB Malcolm Rodriguez - Okla State



HS QB - 3x State Champ

HS Wrestling - 2x State Champ

Moved from S to LB

4 Year Starter

3,000+ Defensive Snaps

500+ Special Teams

300+ Tackles, 7 FF

3 Penalties Committed pic.twitter.com/Rt6rdACd7p — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 17, 2022

Wide receiver

#178 Danny Gray - SMU 6’ 186 lbs.

Playmaker who is dangerous after the catch and on both punt and kickoff returns. Fast, explosive and can succeed inside or out and in the short. middle, and deep areas of the field.

#192 Kevin Austin - Notre Dame 6’ 2” 200 lbs.

Stellar size, length, speed, and ball skills. What’s not to like? 54 receptions over his college career. Epitome of boom or bust prospect, but can you really be a bust in round five?

#195 Jaivon Heiligh - Coastal Carolina 6’ 202 lbs.

Offers inside/outside versatility. Doesn’t have elite athleticism or speed, but has good feel for zone soft spots. More of a body catcher, needs to work on catching with hands.

#201 Dai’Jean Dixon - Nicholls State 6’ 3” 205 lbs.

Big, powerful contested catch wideout who lacks top notch speed and athleticism. Hard to make a case where he fits in with the Rams.

Running back

#185 Ty Chandler - North Carolina 5’ 11” 204 lbs.

Adds value as runner, receiver, and possibly, kickoff returner. Has patience, vision, good burst, and ability to hit a second gear. Willing and solid blocker. History of pass routes out of backfield, slot, and outside.

#194 Tyler Badie - Missouri 5’ 8” 197 lbs.

Short and stocky with adequate speed, good ball security, and soft hands as a receiver. Problem is, the Rams already have Darrell Henderson in this role.

#196 Hassan Haskins - Michigan 6’ 2” 228 lbs.

Good vision and patience along with bruising power are his game. He has fair burst, but lacks long speed. Seldom brought down by first contact. Limited role as receiver in college.

#203 D’vonte Price - Florida International 6’ 1” 210 lbs.

While he was able to bulldoze lesser competition with his power and lower body strength. His upright play might not fly in the NFL, but I think his running style could translate into the Rams wide zone.

Ty Chandler knows how to follow his blocks, make defenders miss in open field, and finishes runs… Honestly can’t ask for much more! Catches ball well too!



Quietly 1,000yds and 13 TDs in 2021 after transferring from Tennessee. (2017 RB class w/ Najee Harris, Swift, Akers) pic.twitter.com/r9XL2fchJ3 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 18, 2022

Safety

#189 Smoke Monday - Auburn 6’ 2” 207 lbs.

Physical strong safety prospect with adequate speed and athleticism. Plays more like a small linebacker in short zones. Likely special teams ace.

#206 Bubba Bolden - Miami 6’ 2” 209 lbs.

USC transfer with plus size and athleticism. Profiles as a one or two deep safety. Reads QB and routes well and bursts to ball in zone. Adequate tackler but not physical enough for strong safety.

#209 Yusef Corker - Kentucky 6’ 203 lbs.

Hard-hitting strong safety who plays with instincts and smarts. Very physical, but must learn to wrap at next level, contact balance among pro playmakers will bounce off and keep going.

Defensive line

#187 Jaden Peevy - Texas A&M 6’ 5” 308 lbs.

Good size, stellar length, and big, strong hands/punch create his power game. Might offer more versatility than just his current nose tackle role. Needs technique and play-to-play consistency work.

#188 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa - Notre Dame 6’ 2” 270 lbs.

Not big enough for defensive tackle and not athletic enough for edge. Hot motor, high effort key to his success. Better fit into a 4-3 scheme with some lower body strength work.

#190 Chris Hinton - Michigan 6’ 4” 306 lbs.

Nose tackle on the small side who stays low and uses leverage to hold his gaps. Not explosive enough to win in pass rush consistently.

#197 Thomas Booker - Stanford 6’ 3” 301 lbs.

Cut strong and thick with plus agility and athleticism. Needs to polish technique and become consistent, although he shows flashes of NFL caliber talent.

#202 Otito Ogbonnia - UCLA 6’ 4” 324 lbs.

One year starter in college. Strong and dense with long arms and big strong hands. Could be more than a nose tackle with his strength, length, and strong punch.

After a dominant #ShrineBowl week, know more than a few teams went back to watch #Stanford's Thomas Booker's film.



One of the busiest DL in the draft during the "30 visit" circuit.



Expecting to hear his name called on Day 2. Truly versatile DT/DE for every NFL scheme. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/jVcogKcmhk — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 15, 2022

Tight end

#184 Chigoziem Okonkwo - Maryland 6’ 2 1/2” 238 lbs.

Strong and powerfully built with good speed and explosion skills. Shows skill in run after catch. Missed 2020 with heart ailment.

#200 Lucas Krull - Pittsburg 6’ 6” 260 lbs.

Big, athletic prospect with upside. Good receiver who can stretch the field. He is a willing blocker, but not particularly physical. Spending off season working out with Aaron Donald’s strength/conditioning trainer.

#208 Grant Calcaterra - SMU 6’ 4” 241 lbs.

Good receiver with limited value as a blocker. Was First Team All Big 12 at Oklahoma in 2019 before concussions led him to retire. He resurfaced at SMU. Great 3cone and shuttle.

Update from @Pitt_FB Pro Day for Lucas Krull:



Ht: 6061

Wt: 253

Wingspan: 80 in.

40: 4.54

VJ: 35 in.

BJ: 10'00

SS: 4.35

3C: 7.16



40, vert, broad and short shuttle all would've been among top-4 TEs at the #NFLCombine. One of the 2022 class's most athletic TEs. #ShrineBowl — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) March 21, 2022

Quarterback

#179 Chase Garbers - Cal 6’ 2” 215 lbs.

Makes all the throws, short, mid, and long with accuracy. Mobile and tough, he can throw on the run and can move the chains with his feet.

#205 Cole Kelly - SE Louisiana 6’ 7” 249 lbs.

Big, strong armed QB with huge college production. Not just a finger breaking flamethrower, he showed good touch and the ability to run an offense in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

And the pick is

Once again, one of the top remaining players on the board also happens to fit a need. Cornerback Damarri Mathis of Pittsburg. The Rams may very well decide to go for a cornerback earlier, but if Mathis is around at #175, they should grab him. He’s an aggressive alpha dog player with stellar burst and overall athleticism. Good length as well. Plenty of tape vs. good competition.

Tough to pass up some of these prospects. There at least a half dozen that I would like to see in a Rams uniform. Hopefully there will be a chance to revisit them later in the actual draft.

Pick numbers 211, 212, and 218 are on the clock.