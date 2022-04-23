Rams News: More proof that LA has the best cornerback in the NFL

The Los Angeles Rams have done a few things this offseason to show that they are making a deliberate and focused effort to repeat as Super Bowl Champions. They have acquired wide receiver Allen Robinson and added veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner. However one of the next question marks on the roster is at cornerback and of course we are talking about the side that plays opposite of best of the best Jalen Ramsey.

Highest-graded CBs by season since 2017 pic.twitter.com/TuFqaPVfBe — PFF (@PFF) April 21, 2022

PFF posted their highest graded cornerbacks of the past five seasons and Ramsey is on the list twice. He was the highest graded player at his position in 2017 as a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars and then again in 2021 as a key part of the the Super Bowl Champion Rams. Ramsey has proven himself as worth the trade that brought him to LA and has also proven last season that he can impact the defense enough to win a championship as the sole all pro caliber player in the secondary. It doesn’t mean he does it himself. He’ll need good support around him next season, so it will be interesting to watch how the Rams flesh out the secondary before the start of the season.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Offseason position reset: Running back (Rams.com)

Matthew Stafford shares how Rams can avoid a Super Bowl hangover (RamsWire)

ESPN drops LA Rams down to 20th in latest draft ranking (RamblinFan)

2022 NFL Draft: All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and overachievers in this class (NFL.com)

Buccaneers restructure QB Tom Brady’s contract to create $9M in cap space (NFL.com)

NFL will play two afternoon games and a prime-time contest on Christmas Day for 1st time (ESPN)