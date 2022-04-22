Rams News: Could the LA Rams open their season against the LA Chargers?

The NFL schedule is set to be released on May 12th. Select games including openers will be revealed as a rollout in advance of that date. While the slate of opponents have been known for weeks, the exact route through the regular season is coming soon.

The Los Angeles Rams have enjoyed home season openers for the past two seasons against the Chicago Bears in 2021 and against the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. That means that the season opener for the Rams in 2022 is likely to be a road game. But who will it be against?

Whoever the Rams tee up against in Week 1, the challenge at hand will be for Sean McVay to continue his streak of starting the campaign 1-0 which he has done in every season opener since he took over in 2017. Will it be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Maybe it will be the Green Bay Packers. Or will the “road” opener still be at SoFi against the Los Angeles Chargers?

