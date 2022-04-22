Los Angeles Rams Roster Overview: Les Snead’s draft trading history

One of the best unkept secrets is that LA Rams GM Les Snead loves to trade draft picks. Hence the notorious (albeit uncensored) saying… “F*** them Picks” that started almost a year ago. While trading draft capital for proven players has become Snead and the Rams most rewarding method of roster building, he has a proven track record of trading within the draft itself.
With a week before the NFL Draft, I wanted to use Part 4 of this Draft Series to take a look back on previous Snead/McVay drafts to see how the 2022 Los Angeles Rams Draft might be affected. If you missed Part 3 - check it out here.
2017 LA Draft Trades:
- 2.37 (Trade Down with BUF) in exchange for 2.44 & 3.91
- 2.44 - Gerald Everett, TE
- 3.91 - Josh Johnson, S
- 4.112 (Trade Down with CHI) in exchange for for 4.117 & 6.197
- 4.117 - Josh Reynolds, WR
- 4.125 (Trade Up with NYJ) in exchange for 4.141 & 6.197
- 4.125 - Samson Ebukam, Edge
- 6.206 (Trade Up with MIA) in exchange for 7.223 & William Hayes
- 6.206 - Sam Rogers, FB
2018 LA Draft Trades:
- 3.87 (Trade Down with OAK) in exchange for 3.89 & 7.217
- 3.89 - Joe Noteboom, LT
- 4.111 (Trade with MIA) in exchange for Robert Quinn & 6.209
- 4.111 - Brain Allen, C
- 4.135 (Trade with NYG) in exchange for Alec Olgetree & 2019 7th rounder
- 4.135 - John Franklin-Myers, DE
- 6.176 - John Kelly, RB
- 4.136 (Trade Down with CAR) in exchange for 5.147 & 6.197
- 5.147 - Micah Kiser, ILB
- 5.160 (Trade Up with DEN) in exchange for 6.183 & 6.217
- 5.160 - Ogbonnia Okoronwko, Edge
- 6.192 (Trade with DAL) in exchange for Tavon Austin
- 6.192 - Jamil Demby, OG
- 6.195 (Trade with BUF) in exchange for 2.56 & EJ Gaines
- Sammy Watkins, WR (2017)
- 6.195 - Sebastian Joseph-Day, iDL
- 6.205 (Trade Down with WAS) in exchange for 6.197 & 7.256
- 6.205 - Trevon Young, Edge
- 7.231 - Travin Howard, ILB
- 6.194 (Trade Down with ATL) in exchange for 7.244 & 7.256
- 7.244 - Justin Lawler, DE
2019 LA Draft Trades:
- 1.31 (Trade Down with ATL) in exchange for 2.45 & 3.79
- 3.79 - David Long Jr, CB
- 2.45 (Trade Down with NE) in exchange for 2.56 & 3.101
- 2.56 (Trade Down with KC) in exchange for 2.61 & 5.167
- 2.61 - Taylor Rapp, S
- 3.70 (Trade Up with TB) in exchange for 3.94 & 3.99
- 3.70 - Darrell Henderson, RB
- 3.97 (Trade Up with NE) in exchange for 3.101 & 4.133
- 3.97 - Bobby Evans, OT
- 4.134 (Trade Up with NE) in exchange for 5.162 & 5.167
- 4.134 - Greg Gaines, iDL
- 7.243 - Nick Scott, S
2020 LA Draft Trades:
- 2.57 (Trade with HOU) in exchange for Brandin Cooks & 2021 4th Rounder
- 2.57 - Van Jefferson, WR
- 4.136 (Trade Down with HOU) in exchange for 4.126
- 4.136 - Brycen Hopkins, TE
- 7.248 - Sam Sloman, K
- 7.250 - Tremayne Anchrum, OG
2021 LA Draft Trades:
- 4.117 (Trade Down with SF) in exchange for 3.88
- 4.117 - Bobby Brown III, iDL
- 4.130 (Trade Down with JAX) in exchange for 4.121 & 6.209
- 4.130 - Robert Rochell, CB
- 7.249 - Ben Skowronek, WR
- 5.174 (Trade Down with BUF/HOU) in exchange for 5.170
- 5.174 - Earnest Brown, DE
- 7.233 - Jake Funk, RB
Recap of last 5 Drafts:
- # of “Trade Downs” : 13
- # of “Trade Ups” : 6
- # of Trades Involving Player : 5
Los Angeles currently holds the following (8) picks:
- 3.103
- 4.141
- 5.174
- 6.209
- 6.210
- 6.212
- 7.235
- 7.250
With 68 players currently rostered and only 90 players allowed to attend training camp come July, L.A. could be looking at a scenario of trading up with some of its latter picks and filling out the remainder of its roster with undrafted free agents.
I expect the LA Rams to package either some of their 6th rounders or 7th rounders to move up into 5th or 6th rounds.
It’s almost a given that the reigning Super Bowl Champions will shuffle their position within the draft. Stay tuned next week, for draft week, when I write a mock draft of what I think the Rams will do! Follow TurfShowTimes on Twitter and Facebook for more future draft and Rams content!
