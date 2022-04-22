Los Angeles Rams Roster Overview: Les Snead’s draft trading history

One of the best unkept secrets is that LA Rams GM Les Snead loves to trade draft picks. Hence the notorious (albeit uncensored) saying… “F*** them Picks” that started almost a year ago. While trading draft capital for proven players has become Snead and the Rams most rewarding method of roster building, he has a proven track record of trading within the draft itself.

With a week before the NFL Draft, I wanted to use Part 4 of this Draft Series to take a look back on previous Snead/McVay drafts to see how the 2022 Los Angeles Rams Draft might be affected.

2017 LA Draft Trades:

2.37 ( Trade Down with BUF ) in exchange for 2.44 & 3.91

) in exchange for 2.44 & 3.91 2.44 - Gerald Everett, TE

3.91 - Josh Johnson, S

4.112 ( Trade Down with CHI ) in exchange for for 4.117 & 6.197

) in exchange for for 4.117 & 6.197 4.117 - Josh Reynolds, WR

4.125 (Trade Up with NYJ) in exchange for 4.141 & 6.197

4.125 - Samson Ebukam, Edge

6.206 (Trade Up with MIA) in exchange for 7.223 & William Hayes

6.206 - Sam Rogers, FB

2018 LA Draft Trades:

3.87 ( Trade Down with OAK ) in exchange for 3.89 & 7.217

) in exchange for 3.89 & 7.217 3.89 - Joe Noteboom, LT

4.111 (Trade with MIA) in exchange for Robert Quinn & 6.209

4.111 - Brain Allen, C

4.135 (Trade with NYG) in exchange for Alec Olgetree & 2019 7th rounder

4.135 - John Franklin-Myers, DE

6.176 - John Kelly, RB

4.136 ( Trade Down with CAR ) in exchange for 5.147 & 6.197

) in exchange for 5.147 & 6.197 5.147 - Micah Kiser, ILB

5.160 (Trade Up with DEN) in exchange for 6.183 & 6.217

5.160 - Ogbonnia Okoronwko, Edge

6.192 (Trade with DAL) in exchange for Tavon Austin

6.192 - Jamil Demby, OG

6.195 (Trade with BUF) in exchange for 2.56 & EJ Gaines

Sammy Watkins, WR (2017)

6.195 - Sebastian Joseph-Day, iDL

6.205 ( Trade Down with WAS ) in exchange for 6.197 & 7.256

) in exchange for 6.197 & 7.256 6.205 - Trevon Young, Edge

7.231 - Travin Howard, ILB

6.194 ( Trade Down with ATL ) in exchange for 7.244 & 7.256

) in exchange for 7.244 & 7.256 7.244 - Justin Lawler, DE

2019 LA Draft Trades:

1.31 ( Trade Down with ATL ) in exchange for 2.45 & 3.79

) in exchange for 2.45 & 3.79 3.79 - David Long Jr, CB

2.45 ( Trade Down with NE ) in exchange for 2.56 & 3.101

) in exchange for 2.56 & 3.101 2.56 ( Trade Down with KC ) in exchange for 2.61 & 5.167

) in exchange for 2.61 & 5.167 2.61 - Taylor Rapp, S

3.70 (Trade Up with TB) in exchange for 3.94 & 3.99

3.70 - Darrell Henderson, RB

3.97 (Trade Up with NE) in exchange for 3.101 & 4.133

3.97 - Bobby Evans, OT

4.134 (Trade Up with NE) in exchange for 5.162 & 5.167

4.134 - Greg Gaines, iDL

7.243 - Nick Scott, S

2020 LA Draft Trades:

2.57 (Trade with HOU) in exchange for Brandin Cooks & 2021 4th Rounder

2.57 - Van Jefferson, WR

4.136 ( Trade Down with HOU ) in exchange for 4.126

) in exchange for 4.126 4.136 - Brycen Hopkins, TE

7.248 - Sam Sloman, K

7.250 - Tremayne Anchrum, OG

2021 LA Draft Trades:

4.117 ( Trade Down with SF ) in exchange for 3.88

) in exchange for 3.88 4.117 - Bobby Brown III, iDL

4.130 ( Trade Down with JAX ) in exchange for 4.121 & 6.209

) in exchange for 4.121 & 6.209 4.130 - Robert Rochell, CB

7.249 - Ben Skowronek, WR

5.174 ( Trade Down with BUF/HOU ) in exchange for 5.170

) in exchange for 5.170 5.174 - Earnest Brown, DE

7.233 - Jake Funk, RB

Recap of last 5 Drafts:

# of “Trade Downs” : 13

# of “Trade Ups” : 6

# of Trades Involving Player : 5

Los Angeles currently holds the following (8) picks:

3.103

4.141

5.174

6.209

6.210

6.212

7.235

7.250

With 68 players currently rostered and only 90 players allowed to attend training camp come July, L.A. could be looking at a scenario of trading up with some of its latter picks and filling out the remainder of its roster with undrafted free agents.

I expect the LA Rams to package either some of their 6th rounders or 7th rounders to move up into 5th or 6th rounds.

I expect the LA Rams to package either some of their 6th rounders or 7th rounders to move up into 5th or 6th rounds.

It's almost a given that the reigning Super Bowl Champions will shuffle their position within the draft. Stay tuned next week, for draft week, when I write a mock draft of what I think the Rams will do!