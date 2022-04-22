Day two of the 2022 NFL mock draft has concluded and the Los Angeles Rams prepare to move into the meat of their draft capital.

In my choices for pick 104 (read all 38 of our options right now!) we went with Luke Fortner G/C from Kentucky, who was not only near the top of the board but filled a need on the interior offensive line.

Now on to #142, with the Rams needs arguably being cornerback and edge, with depth at running back, tight end and offensive line close behind. Here are the candidates.

Cornerback

#143 Mario Goodrich- Clemson 6’ 176 lbs.

Aggressive and physical in run support. Best coverage skills are in zone. Agility and burst are good, but lacks top of class speed and athleticism. Willing and tenacious special teams player.

#153 Mykael Wright- Oregon 5’ 10” 181 lbs.

Solid slot coverage prospect, in both man and zone. Good burst and long speed. Has added value of being a kickoff returner.

#157 Kalon Barnes- Baylor 5’ 11 1/2” 183 lbs

Very fast, 4.23. I think he’s more than just speed. His burst, length and ball skills relate well into a zone scheme. He seems to recognize routes, as well. Like to see him around at #175.

#159 Cam Taylor-Britt- Nebraska 5’ 11” 196 lbs.

Alpha male demeanor who can play safety as well. Good size/length/speed blend. Some pundits claim he’s not a good tackler, I see it different. Although he needs work on form, many NFL CB’s don’t wrap up and go for the big hit instead, that can be corrected. He is willing and physical.

#162 Akayleb Evans- Missouri 6’ 2” 197 lbs.

Stellar size/speed/agilty prospect. Traits and college experience fits into Rams zone coverages. Could easily transition to deep safety.

#167 Tariq Castro-Fields- Penn State 6’ 1” 197 lbs.

Kind of player you expect from Penn St., pretty good at all phases of the game. Strong and fast, probably fits best in press/coverage scheme.

Tariq Castro-Fields is a CB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.72 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 55 out of 1923 CB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/STTRwM0DXt #RAS pic.twitter.com/OzeExvdILM — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 1, 2022

Interior offensive line

#160 Lecitus Smith- Virginia Tech 6’ 3” 314 lbs.

Bit of a mauler who sustains blocks. In zone, moves smoothly both laterally and to second level. Needs technique work, particularly on hand use, keeping them inside defenders frame.

#163 Chasen Hines- LSU 6’ 3” 327 lbs.

Power scheme guard who adds the versatility to play center. I’m not gonna claim he’s light-footed, but I think he moves adequately enough to fit into a zone run game. He strikes well on the move.

#166 Dare Rosenthal- LSU 6’ 7” 295 lbs.

Developmental prospect with stellar movement skills. Needs strength/conditioning program to add good weight/ play strength and work on keeping pad level low.

#168 Alec Lindstrom- Boston College 6’ 3” 296 lbs.

Hard working with good punch/hand technique. Lacks length, mass and functional strength. More of a ride blocker than body mover.

Tackle

#142 Braxton Jones- Southern Utah 6’ 5” 310 lbs.

One of the first things I look for in small school prospect is, are they dominant? Jones ran hot and cold, but his athletic potential and pass blocking keep him relevant to the Rams.

#145 Max Mitchell- UL Lafayette 6’ 6” 307 lbs.

Movement skills scream outside zone prospect. Good pass blocker as well. Strong, accurate punch and grip strength. Needs to add weight and build lower body strength to fight off NFL caliber power rush.

#150 Jalen McKenzie- USC 6’ 5” 307 lbs.

Has adequate size, good length and the athleticism for both tackle and guard positions. Good grip to lock up defenders and smoothly moves to second level.

#164 Cordell Volson- North Dakota State 6’ 6” 315 lbs.

Small school standout who offers tackle/guard versatility. Played in zone scheme in college. Good lower body/anchor to stand up to NFL power.

#170 Andrew Stueber- Michigan 6’ 7” 325 lbs.

Good length and strong hands that can latch on hold defenders. Fits better into power offense, might have to move inside if he can’t adjust to NFL speed off the edge

.

Edge

#144 Adam Anderson- Georgia 6’ 4” 236 lbs.

Heady mixture of tremendous length, speed and agility. Pro traits. So why is a first round talent here at the end of the fourth round? Inconsistent play time from 2018 through 2020 and then a mid season arrest in 2021.

#156 Tyreke Smith- Ohio State 6’ 3” 254 lbs.

Could the Rams marry his athletic skills and motor with consistent technique? Smith is built a lot like Von Miller and flashes some of the same coveted traits, just not consistently.

#171 Deshaan Dixon- Norfolk State 6’ 4” 251 lbs.

Hustle and hot motor prospect who is solid versus the run, but needs to work on pass rush moves and technique. Could win at the small school level by being stronger, more physical and outworking opposition.

UGA's Adam Anderson popped when watching Ojulari - did some damage with less than 100 pass rush snaps



Brings serious speed off the edge pic.twitter.com/L7HbVUIfH6 — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) August 26, 2021

Off ball linebacker

No prospects in this round.

Safety

#147 JT Woods- Baylor 6’ 2” 195 lbs.

Speedy and athletic former track star with stellar ball skills. Lots of deep safety zone coverage experience. Aggressive down field hitter. Threat to score with ball in his hands.

#155 Leon O’Neal- Texas A&M 6’ 1/2” 204 lbs.

Strong safety prospect, who lacks long speed, but has wicked explosive trait and plus change of direction traits. Hot motor and physical. Could do dual duty as special teams ace.

Running back

#151 Kevin Harris- South Carolina 5’ 10” 221 lbs.

Road-grading power back who has stellar long speed and athleticism. Best suited to a downhill man/gap scheme. Doesn’t add much as a receiver. Fun to watch on film.

#172 Abram Smith- Baylor 6’ 213 lbs.

Another road grader. Better north-soth runner, not a lateral run and cut back guy. Huge 2021 stats, but was a one year wonder who disappeared in some games.

This month, Kevin Harris ran the 40 yard dash where he topped out at an impressive 21.9 MPH! @kevoharris1 has wheels for his size! #ElementFamily pic.twitter.com/CFwHlYsMSR — Element Sports Group (@element_sports) April 15, 2022

Defensive line

#146 John Ridgeway- Arkansas 6’ 5” 321 lbs.

Large, powerful ex-wrestler who plays with good leverage and tenacity. Strong nose tackle, but not a plodder, has the athleticism to be run stopper all along the line.

#158 Zachary Carter- Florida 6’ 4” 282 lbs.

Tough and stout enough to play inside in 3-4 and athletic enough to be a 4-3 end. Good power rush and has surprisingly good bend around corner on speed moves.

#165 Matthew Butler- Tennessee 6’ 4” 297 lbs.

Displays a hot motor, constant effort, and good upper body strength. Strong in run game. Will need lower body strength work to excel in NFL.

#173 Eyoma Uwazurike- Iowa State 6’ 6” 318 lbs.

Large. long and athletic. Three year starter who played up and down the line. Solid player in both pass rush and run stop. Good fit in a 3-4 defense rotation.

Tight end

#148 Austin Allen- Nebraska 6’ 8” 253 lbs.

Good blocker who also has receiving potential. His solid vertical jump and wingspan would seem to set the stage for red zone and contested catch success.

#154 Jalen Wydermyer- Texas A&M 6’ 4” 255 lbs.

Six months ago, this prospect was TE1 on many draft experts lists. But a flat 2021 season and a disastrous Pro Day has him tumbling down draft boards.

#173 Cole Turner- Nevada 6’ 6” 246 lbs.

Long and lanky with good hands. tough matchup on contested catches. Needs lots of work creating his own space. Not a very good blocker.

Wide receiver

#152 Kyle Phillips- UCLA 5’ 11” 189 lbs.

Nice mid-round pick for most teams, just not the LA Rams. Slot player more quick than fast who offers double duty as a punt returner.

#169 Justyn Ross- Clemson 6’ 4” 205 lbs.

Great story coming back from serious injury. Wish him well, but the Rams already have two contested catch wideouts (Allen Robinson and Ben Skowronek)

Quarterback

#149 Bailey Zappe- Western Kentucky 6’ 1/2” 215 lbs.

Huge college production in wide-open offense. Not much to offer LA, even as a backup.

And the pick is in

I really like the potential of G Max Mitchell and DE Zachary Carter. And all of those corners could offer positional flexibility. But I just cannot pass on first round talent that falls to the fourth.

An old friend of mine was a Hollywood motorcycle beat cop in the 1950’s and he said that only two things were consistent in all big showbiz deals. A little drama and a little scandal. So, the baggage be damned. I select Georgia’s Adam Anderson. He has all the tools, speed, and physicality to play edge in the NFL. He could even get a look at off ball linebacker ala Cory Littleton.

As for his arrest, it has been over seven months since charges were brought and the authorities may be having troubles making a prosecutable case. Yes, the Rams make a lot about team culture, but have brought in edgy players in the past. I don’t see a string of bad character reports or suspensions hounding Anderson.

Pick #175 is on the clock.