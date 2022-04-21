The National Football League has announced it will release the 2022 schedule in full on Thursday, May 12th at 5:00pm PT.

2022 NFL schedule release news. Here’s the announcement about how and when the sked will be announced. pic.twitter.com/msvrr7HyCL — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) April 21, 2022

The NFL plans to rollout portions of the schedule during the NFL Draft and leading up to May 12th. The following slate of games will be announced prior to May 12th:

Thursday Night Football - Week 2 (September 15th); to be announced on April 28th during first round of NFL Draft

International games (5); to be announced on Wednesday, May 4th

The NFL has already released the five teams that will host international games in 2022, though the opposing teams are still unknown:

Teams can announce their first home opponent starting Thursday, May 12th at 3pm PT. The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are expected to kickoff the season with a Thursday night game at SoFi Stadium.

