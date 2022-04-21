Cheers to a distraction-free offseason so far for Rams

Running it back for the Los Angeles Rams has made for a fairly smooth offseason thus far for the defending champs. There have been some bumps along the way including losing prized free agent Von Miller to the Bills. However, compared the rest of the division, LA’s offseason has been incredibly drama-free to this point.

It's crazy how the Rams are coming off of a Super Bowl win, yet none of the attention seems to be on them and no distractions.



- Seattle traded away Wilson

- Arizona dealing with Kyler drama

- SF dealing with Jimmy G, Deebo drama



Meanwhile in LA it's business as usual. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) April 21, 2022

How many times in your lifetime have you seen a Super Bowl-winning team seemingly immune from all the typical distractions that come with being the defending champs? There haven’t been many recently that I can think of.

While Los Angeles has made a couple significant splashes in free agency, they’ve taken a backseat to all the chaos in the Wild West. Arizona is dealing with Kyler Murray drama which is a little funny coming from a player who really hasn’t shown much of anything since being drafted first overall in 2019. Kyler’s shown flashes but not at all worth the headache he’s giving the Redbirds.

Seattle traded franchise icon Russell Wilson and insist they aren’t rebuilding. Try telling that to your crappy roster Pete! Not to mention star pass catchers like DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel might be leaving the division as well. My mistake, their teams apparently have no intention of trading them. Where have we seen that before? As long as both are traded out of the NFC I don’t care where they go.

Meanwhile in the City of Angeles, it’s been business as usual.

The only REAL drama for the Rams this offseason has been whether or not McVay or Donald were retiring after the Big Game. Aaron was looking more likely but neither (thankfully) came to fruition. Another item of concern is whether the team will be able to re-sign OBJ. There is some news on that front but whatever contract he receives will depend on his recovery and health.

Per source: “The @RamsNFL have offered OBJ two contracts. One is available now, the other is dependent upon him hitting a milestone in his recovery, which would be longer-term and more lucrative for him”



I’m not sure what the milestone is, I’ll post if I hear anything else — Connor Hawkes (@connor_hox) April 20, 2022

LA hasn’t dealt with any oversensitive social media scrubbers upon dishing out new contracts. Cooper Kupp, reigning Offensive Player of the Year and the most valuable receiver in the league at this moment, is remaining humble and helping out his team the best way possible.

Pinch me I must be dreaming! I can’t say enough how refreshing it is to see a player act in the best interests of their teams. It’s a quality so rare in today’s NFL thanks to big money and free agency tanking team loyalty. I get these players know their value and should fight for what’s fair, but when will it end? When will it ever be enough?

Now that I have that rant out of way, Rams fans should take the time to appreciate a relaxing offseason compared to the bonkers, AFC arms race it’s been elsewhere across the league. The NFC West will be LA’s to lose next season if the division continues going down the toilet. Given recent divisional history, this instability won’t last very long.

Enjoy it while you can Turf Show Family.