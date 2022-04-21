Rams News: How much will LA benefit from returning DC Raheem Morris?

As the saying goes “defense wins championships” and in the case of the 2021 Los Angeles Rams that defense did in fact win a championship and was led by defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

It has become routine for head coach Sean McVay to replace coordinators since he became a head coach in 2017 and immediately began seeing his lead men become head coaches on other teams. Matt Lafleur, Zac Taylor, Brandon Staley, and Kevin O’connell, have all pitched in with the Rams under McVay and then moved on to head coaching positions.

Sean McVay has vouched for Morris’ ability as a potential head coach and in fact Morris was in consideration for the Minnesota Vikings position before it went to O’connell. Nonetheless, the Rams will benefit from the consistency and the ability of Morris for another season as the champions go for the repeat.

Will Morris’ 2022 defense encounter the same types mid season struggles, as 2021 or will the defense improve and start with the momentum of a dominant postseason?

