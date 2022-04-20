Deebo Samuel wants the 49ers to trade him

Rumors about San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel wanting to be traded were started this week, but there’s only so much truth we can get out of “a player removed a team from his social media pages.” That’s hardly worth reporting, even if so many journalists continue to report it.

However, it is more significant when a reporter says that he LITERALLY spoke to a player and that the player LITERALLY confirmed the rumors. That’s what has now happened with Samuel.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has told him that he wants to be traded.

Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him.



He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 20, 2022

Samuel is arguably the hottest ticket in the NFL right now and that could be why he’s trying to strike for a new contract while the iron is on fire. Half of every report you read in the NFL draft is something along the lines of, “Could be the next Deebo Samuel” and that’s whether he plays receiver, running back, or tight end. Samuel had 77 catches for 1,405 yards and 59 carries for 365 yards with 14 touchdowns scored in 2021.

He also had four less-publicized fumbles.

Samuel is headed for an injury-plagued future, potentially, if the 49ers continue to ask him for 130-150 touches and 60 carries per season. Now San Francisco has to decide what they can afford to pay Samuel or what they can manage to recoup in a trade after losing leverage given that the receiver/running back has publicly requested to be dealt.

Samuel has caught 20 passes for 325 yards and carried the ball 13 times for 81 yards over his last three regular season games against the Rams. In last season’s NFC Championship, Samuel had four catches for 72 yards and a touchdown plus seven carries for 26 yards. Now he may be headed to the AFC.