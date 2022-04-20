Cooper Kupp focused on team and championship over contract talks

Voluntary workouts for the Los Angeles Rams started earlier this week. However, voluntary workouts have been an ongoing thing for Cooper Kupp. Some may even question if he lives at the facility, as he was there to greet both Allen Robinson and Bobby Wagner after signing with the Rams. Kupp discussed his thought on a pending contract extension and the impact of losing Robert Woods while speaking to the media.

Kupp does not need to be the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL

“I don’t think that’s the approach that I take. I think those guys are slotted different places and I definitely think there’s a place that you want to be. There’s a place that I think you feel like it’s fair and a place for both me and just for this organization. I want to be there. I’m not trying to beat anybody. I’m not trying to compare myself to anyone else. It’s more of just being in a place that is just right for both sides.”

Team-friendly deals have been the theme for the Rams this offseason. Hopefully Los Angeles can find that sweet spot again with the Super Bowl MVP, after an offseason that has seen wide receivers getting well compensated to say the least.

Cooper Kupp's contract, given recent developments with the salary cap and the market for receivers, cries out for an immediate adjustment. https://t.co/lDrkLUTNXr — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 20, 2022

Impact of losing Robert Woods

“It is the nature of this business. The hardest part is you lose a friend that you get to see every day... He’s always going to be a great friend. He’s always going to be my brother. We’ll always stay in contact. I’m excited for him and the opportunities that lay ahead of him there in Tennessee and I think he’s going to be able to come back from this injury and be able to do some incredible things.”

As tough as it was for Rams’ fans to see Woods get traded, it obviously hit Kupp on a different level. Even prior to answering the question, he had to take a short breath to gather his thoughts.

Contract situation had no impact on voluntary workout attendance

“I think it’s important for me to be here, be around the guys, be around this team. The goal at the end of the day is to win a word championship... I think the best thing that I can do is to be here and be a part of that.”

In the new era of players scrubbing their social media accounts when they are displeased with their respective organizations, it’s nice to see someone who has drastically out performed their contract still showing up to work, with no malice towards the front office. Kupp also noted he can’t pull little pranks on Sean McVay and Les Snead if he’s not in the building.

Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel both deserve new contracts. One player showed up to voluntary OTA’s today, while the other is holding out.



Kupp really is different. Think the Rams have built something so unique & there’s a mutual understanding of the task at hand. True champion. pic.twitter.com/Dsd2QfpQVB — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) April 20, 2022

Kupp’s goal for 2022

“No one has ever in the history of football, basketball, whatever sport, no one has ever arrived. MJ (Michael Jordan) never arrived. Jerry Rice never arrived. Wayne Gretzky never arrived. Every single time they were trying to get better... The goal is not to put more statistical numbers out there. The goal is not to make more catches or yards or anything like that. The goal is to be a better football player.”

It is possible for Kupp to be a better football player and have less of a statistical output than last year. A repeat as the triple crown wide receiver is unlikely, but with the chemistry between Kupp and Matthew Stafford, anything is possible.