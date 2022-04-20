Matthew Stafford confirms he had a procedure but “nothing surgical” in offseason

Football is back! Well, kind of. The Los Angeles Rams have begun their voluntary offseason workouts. The Rams usually have a very high percentage of players who do take part in these voluntary workouts. Matthew Stafford is certainly on board, as he spoke with the media to discuss his health and how LA will fill some of their leadership voids, amongst other topics.

Stafford healthy heading into offseason workouts

“I feel pretty good. I had to do some things after the year, nothing surgical but had a deal, a procedure thing that I had to take care of that is going to help me feel better in the long run, which I’m all for.”

Stafford pointed out the uniqueness of starting the offseason six weeks later than most other teams, adding that the focus will likely be on mental preparation to allow some guys to get over some lingering bumps and bruises.

Seeing this mischaracterized in some places as "surgery" - Stafford did NOT specifically say he had surgery. As reported last month, and to my current knowledge (he did not expand), this was an anti-inflammatory shot. He specifically said today, "nothing surgical". https://t.co/0oipprj1f6 — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) April 19, 2022

The breakfast club will continue

“I’ve spent plenty of time with him in the last two months with him and his family and my family hanging out and spending time together, but there’s no tape to watch at this point on an opponent so I’m sure we’ll find some time to do something, but it has not started yet... That’s just been part of my routine for a long time and obviously his as well. It happened so organically last year, I’m assuming we’ll continue to do the same thing because that’s kind of what we both do.”

Hopefully Allen Robinson and some of the other wide receivers will be a part of breakfast club 2022 edition, since it paid major dividends in the clutch moments of the 2021 season.

I think about this Matthew Stafford thrown pass to Cooper Kupp a lot pic.twitter.com/NAeTaqsNzP — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) April 19, 2022

Mindset entering contract negotiations

“I think the biggest factor for me was just trying to do what was best for the team and for myself and my family. Finding that happy medium, that balance that we could still do things we wanted to do as a team, while at the same time being able to take care of my family and do the things that you want to do when you play in this league at a good clip.”

Stafford and the Rams agreed to a team-friendly four- year $160 million dollar contract extension during the offseason. The pact allowed the team to gain a bit more relief in terms of cap space while ensuring Stafford is the quarterback of the present in the future in Los Angeles.

New guys in leadership roles

“There might be certain guys that need to be pushed a hair in that direction, but most of the time those guys know it. Those guys’ roles are going to expand. We have really competent guys that I know are going to step nicely into those roles and fill some of the voids because we do have great guys and great teammates, great players that have moved on in one way or another.”

With players like Robert Woods and Andrew Whitworth no longer on the team, there are major leadership voids to fill this year. Thankfully, the Rams have championship experience to draw from. Signing veteran players like Robinson and Bobby Wagner doesn’t hurt either.