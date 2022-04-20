Rams News: See who was present as the offseason program begins

The offseason program for the Los Angeles Rams began on Tuesday with the players back for voluntary workouts. Highlight videos posted by the Rams show Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Nick Scott among the key veterans who were reporting. New additions Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson appear in the video getting their first workouts in the among the Rams players.

Back like we never left. pic.twitter.com/St3pFYS08E — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 19, 2022

This offseason for reasons related to the pandemic will be one the first normal programs uninterrupted by COVID protocols or limitations since 2019. In his presser, McVay said there wasn’t anything that stood out as things that would carry over from those protocols but that his approach remained day by day.

LOS ANGELES, CA (04.19.22) - “We back.” pic.twitter.com/zyX3fZuHUj — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 19, 2022

However this will also be a new type of offseason for the Rams mainly because they and the Cincinnati Bengals are the only two teams who played at least two weeks longer than any other teams and six weeks longer than most of the teams. Finally, this is the first offseason under the McVay era that the team returns as the reigning Super Bowl Champions.

