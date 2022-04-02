Random Ramsdom: Offseason workout dates released for LA Rams

The offseason for the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams has so far been a mix of losing key players but also adding new weapons. Edge rusher Von Miller has moved on and so has team leader and receiver Robert Woods. New to the Rams will be linebacker Bobby Wagner and receiver Allen Robinson. Now the next phase is coming. The draft in April and then the offseason workout program for which the dates have just been announced.

The 2022 NFL Draft - April 28-30

OTA Offseason Workouts - May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 2

Mandatory Minicamp - June 7-9

The first phase of the program is limited in scope to meetings, strength, and conditioning.

The second phase opens up to on field work mainly specific to skills, and team drills at a walk through pace.

The third phase allows for seven on seven and eleven on eleven non contact drills.

What are you most interested in when these workouts start? Allen Robinson’s chemistry with Kupp and Stafford? Seeing Bobby Wagner in Rams gear?

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Dates for Rams’ 2022 offseason workout program announced (Rams.com)

Daily Sports Smile: Rams help paint special murals to inspire local Los Angeles students (RamsWire)

The LA Rams are testing the limits of ‘too much of a good thing’ (RamblinFan)

Free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick to throw in front of NFL scouts at Michigan spring game (NFL.com)

Xavien Howard, Dolphins agree to five-year extension with $50.69M in new money (NFL.com)

Houston Texans sign running back Marlon Mack, source says (ESPN)